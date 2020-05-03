News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Paul Pogba aims to be ready when football resumes after the lockdown

By Press Association
Sunday, May 03, 2020 - 01:30 PM

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is determined to hit the ground running when football’s coronavirus suspension ends.

A return to Premier League action in June is currently on the cards, ending what will have been a three-month absence of action for the English top flight.

For injured players like Pogba, the wait has been even longer. The 27-year-old has managed just eight appearances during an injury-hit season and has yet to feature in 2020 due to an ankle issue.

“I have a little home gym in my house,” Pogba, who is isolating in the north west, said.

“I can do some training, some running, some bike, go outside and do some things with the ball. I am just keeping busy and keeping healthy.

“We have got to stay motivated, there is no other choice. It is a period and we don’t know until when it will be like this, but I still have goals in my head and one day hopefully this (pandemic) will stop.

Paul Pogba has barely featured for Manchester United this season (Mike Egerton/PA)
“And then we have to get back on the pitch, so we have to be ready.

“For myself, I have been out for a long time as well, so for me I just want to come back playing football.”

Pogba has been in regular contact with his team-mates during the lockdown as they continue to the put the work in amid this unusual backdrop.

“My advice first of all is to stay safe, stay at home and keep practising,” he told the club’s website.

“There is always a way to work, you can work with anything you have at home, you can still do sit-ups, push-ups.

“For abdominals and core work, you don’t need weights and stuff like that. You just need the work.”

Man UtdPaul PogbaPremier LeagueTOPIC: Manchester United FC

