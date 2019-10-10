Paul McShane makes Rochdale move

Rochdale have signed former Republic of Ireland defender Paul McShane on a short-term deal, the Sky Bet League One club have announced.

The 33-year-old, who was a free agent after leaving Reading last summer, has joined Brian Barry-Murphy’s side until January, subject to clearance from the EFL and Football Association.

McShane, who has 33 international caps, was in the youth ranks at Manchester United and played in the Premier League with Sunderland and Hull.

His career has also taken in spells at Walsall, Brighton, West Brom, Barnsley and Crystal Palace.

McShane told Rochdale’s website: “I spoke to the manager a few weeks ago, and now I’m just looking forward to getting started.

“I want to come here, play as many games as I can and try and win as many games as I can. I want to be a part of something.

“Brian is an up-and-coming manager and he wants to do things the right way.

“I’ve been training with a team myself and I’ve been trying to keep my training specific to playing football, so I’m dying to get going.”