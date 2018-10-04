Home»Sport

Paul Gascoigne to be inducted into Scottish Football Hall of Fame

Thursday, October 04, 2018 - 04:27 PM

Paul Gascoigne will be inducted into the Scottish Football Hall of Fame this month, organisers have announced.

The former Rangers midfielder follows former England team-mate Terry Butcher in receiving the honour.

Gascoigne joined Rangers from Lazio in the summer of 1995 and won both Scottish player of the year awards in his first season, just before scoring against Scotland at Euro 96.

He left for Middlesbrough in March 1998.

Another two former Old Firm stars, Brian Laudrup and Henrik Larsson, were previously included in the Hall of Fame ranks alongside a host of Scots.

Inductees are chosen by a panel made up from the football and media worlds following nominations from the public.

Julie Fleeting, Scotland's top women goalscorer, had previously been confirmed as a new entrant and three more will be announced at a Glasgow dinner on October 21.


KEYWORDS

soccerfootballScotlandPaul Gascoigne

More in this Section

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita taken to hospital with back injury

Manchester United considering general-neutral toilets at Old Trafford

Six-week ban for Connacht prop Dominic Robertson-McCoy

Lionel Messi brace leads Barcelona to victory over Tottenham


Breaking Stories

It’s the monstrous new trend sweeping travel – what is cryptid-tourism?

Instagram Photography Awards: 10 amazing travel pics you need to see

The best ways to land your dream job

Learning Points: Explaining boundaries to grandparents

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 03, 2018

    • 1
    • 15
    • 22
    • 27
    • 31
    • 34
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »