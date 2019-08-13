Paudie O’Connor could make Bradford return tonight

Limerickman Paudie O’Connor could make his Bradford return against Preston in the Carabao Cup tonight.

The defender was on the bench for Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Grimsby at Blundell Park after recovering from soreness.

O’Connor played for Blackpool against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup last year, scoring a goal before being sent off late on in a 2-1 defeat.

He joined Bradford on load in January before receiving a permanent contract this summer.

Manager Gary Bowyer could also start Sean Scannell, a Republic of Ireland underage international, after he impressed against the Mariners.

Bradford reached the final of the competition in 2013, losing 5-0 to Swansea.

Preston striker David Nugent has been ruled out with a calf strain.

The former England international will be sidelined for a number of weeks but Ryan Ledson is available for Preston after suspension.

Tom Bayliss could be handed his debut and Andre Green may also be given his first start.

Preston boss Alex Neil is expected to make a number of changes.