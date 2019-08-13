News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Paudie O’Connor could make Bradford return tonight

Paudie O’Connor could make Bradford return tonight
Paudie O’Connor played for Blackpool against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup last year, scoring a goal before being sent off late on in a 2-1 defeat.
By Press Association
Tuesday, August 13, 2019 - 10:23 AM

Limerickman Paudie O’Connor could make his Bradford return against Preston in the Carabao Cup tonight.

The defender was on the bench for Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Grimsby at Blundell Park after recovering from soreness.

O’Connor played for Blackpool against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup last year, scoring a goal before being sent off late on in a 2-1 defeat.

He joined Bradford on load in January before receiving a permanent contract this summer.

Manager Gary Bowyer could also start Sean Scannell, a Republic of Ireland underage international, after he impressed against the Mariners.

Bradford reached the final of the competition in 2013, losing 5-0 to Swansea.

Preston striker David Nugent has been ruled out with a calf strain.

The former England international will be sidelined for a number of weeks but Ryan Ledson is available for Preston after suspension.

Tom Bayliss could be handed his debut and Andre Green may also be given his first start.

Preston boss Alex Neil is expected to make a number of changes.

More on this topic

Roof partially collapses at Dutch club AZ Alkmaar’s stadium amid high windsRoof partially collapses at Dutch club AZ Alkmaar’s stadium amid high winds

Neymar transfer talks more advanced than before – PSG sporting director LeonardoNeymar transfer talks more advanced than before – PSG sporting director Leonardo

As the Premier League kicks off – eight of the weirdest, wildest football pitches around the worldAs the Premier League kicks off – eight of the weirdest, wildest football pitches around the world

Luiz did not go on strike before Arsenal move, insists Chelsea boss LampardLuiz did not go on strike before Arsenal move, insists Chelsea boss Lampard

TOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Cullen sizes up World Cup contendersCullen sizes up World Cup contenders

‘Fennelly was not mentioned enough after semi-final’‘Fennelly was not mentioned enough after semi-final’

Cody has faced up to seven Tipp bossesCody has faced up to seven Tipp bosses


Lifestyle

Avoid snacks high in fat, sugar and salt, says Helen O’Callaghan.Quick fix: 25% of all meals include food and drinks high in fat, salt and sugar

Making the right choice that will have lasting value when investing in a new set of dining chairs takes planning and consideration of both practical and aesthetic needs, writes Carol O’Callaghan.Let's be seated: Your guide to investing in a new set of dining chairs

Tara Stewart in conversation with Hilary Fennell.This much I know: Tara Stewart

A diehard fan of Home & Away, Megan O’Brien made sure that a stop-off at the soap’s iconic “Summer Bay” set was firmly on the itinerary during her holiday in Australia with her boyfriend Peter Murphy.Wedding of the Week: Summer Bay stroll led to proposal

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 10, 2019

  • 6
  • 12
  • 28
  • 33
  • 44
  • 45
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »