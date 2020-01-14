News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Patryk Klimala ready for challenge after sealing Celtic switch

By Press Association
Tuesday, January 14, 2020 - 03:42 PM

Patryk Klimala insists he is ready for the challenge at Celtic after clinching his Parkhead move.

The Poland Under-21 striker has put pen to paper on a four-and-a-half-year contract after the Hoops agreed a reported £3.5million fee with Jagiellonia Bialystok.

Celtic were alerted to the 21-year-old’s potential after seeing him hit seven goals in 17 Polish top-flight league appearances for his former side this season.

Klimala flew into Glasgow late on Sunday night to put the finishing touches on his move before undergoing a medical.

He will now meet up with Neil Lennon’s squad for the first time on Wednesday ahead of his official unveiling and could make his debut in Saturday’s William Hill Scottish Cup clash away to Partick Thistle.

Klimala told the Celtic website: “It’s a big moment for me and I’m very excited. I’m very happy to be here at such a massive club.

“The last 24 hours were intense. I was waiting for the decision to be finalised so I could finally come here and meet everyone. I had the chance to see the stadium and I felt the atmosphere.

“It was amazing so I’m looking forward to playing here in front of the fans. I’m very happy that everything is finished now and looking good.”

Klimala started his career with his local club Lechia Dzierzoniow but an unhappy spell at Legia Warsaw’s academy ended with him being released.

However, he proved his potential after moving to Bialystok and the 21-year-old insists he is ready to fight Odsonne Edouard and Leigh Griffiths for a starting slot in Lennon’s line-up.

“I understand how massive a club Celtic is, but I feel I’m ready for this now,” said Klimala. “I’m looking forward to playing for a club with such a big history and I know Celtic are a huge club in Europe.

“I want to give fans a lot of happiness and hopefully score a lot of goals for Celtic.”

More on this topic

Quique Setien: Yesterday I was walking with cows around me, now I’m at BarcelonaQuique Setien: Yesterday I was walking with cows around me, now I’m at Barcelona

Conor McCarthy could face 'baptism of fire' Ibrox debutConor McCarthy could face 'baptism of fire' Ibrox debut

Valverde writes letter to thank fans and staff following Barcelona dismissalValverde writes letter to thank fans and staff following Barcelona dismissal

Jose Mourinho hints that Tottenham is toughest job since managing PortoJose Mourinho hints that Tottenham is toughest job since managing Porto

TOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

United we stand: Fresh start in LimerickUnited we stand: Fresh start in Limerick

Barcelona sack Ernesto Valverde; Quique Setien announced as successor Barcelona sack Ernesto Valverde; Quique Setien announced as successor

Club-college clash hurts SilkeClub-college clash hurts Silke

Colleges chief understands Morgan's frustration with Sigerson Cup schedulingColleges chief understands Morgan's frustration with Sigerson Cup scheduling


Lifestyle

Green tea leaves are the green tips of the tea plant, picked and dried, but not subjected to the same withering andoxidation as the leaves in black tea.Michelle Darmody: How to use green tea in baking

My kids have terrible manners. I dished up their porridge this morning, filled their bottles with water, sat them down, and waited.Learner Dad: We don’t thank our parents enough

Anyone thinking of vamping up their interiors this year should take a look at Instagram where certain looks and accessories are trending along with gorgeous pictures for inspiration, writes Carol O’Callaghan.Insta inspiration: Instagram is a treasure trove of interiors ideas

Time to ditch the same old sandwiches.How to make sure your child has a nutritionally balanced lunchbox

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 11, 2020

  • 3
  • 15
  • 20
  • 22
  • 24
  • 45
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »