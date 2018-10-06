Patchwork Cork City shut out Shamrock Rovers as attention turns to Cup semi-final

Shamrock Rovers 0 - 0 Cork City

By Denis Hurley

While Cork City can no longer call themselves league champions, there was at least the consolation of a patchwork side ending the club’s three-game losing run in the league, as Shamrock Rovers were shut out at Tallaght Stadium last night.

The result wouldn’t have been foreseen by many in the attendance of 3,105 and, on territory and chances, Rovers will feel they should have taken this opportunity to firm up their grip on third place in the table.

With Monday’s FAI Cup semi-final replay against Bohemians the priority, City had nine changes from last Sunday’s drawn game at Dalymount Park, with Kieran Sadlier and Ronan Coughlan the only survivors, while Pierce Phillips, Ronan Hurley, Shane Daly-Bütz and Cian Murphy were all given their first starts. Assistant manager John Cotter took touchline duties, with manager John Caulfield in the stand, as he served a ban after being ordered off against Dundalk two weeks ago.

Rovers, having won their previous four games in their quest to finish third, had two attacking changes, with Joel Coustrain and Daniel Carr replacing the two Brandons, Miele and Kavanagh.

Unsurprisingly, with more to play for and a more familiar 11 on the field, the home side enjoyed the better of the play throughout the first half, but the visitors’ clean sheet remained intact, albeit fortunately so at times.

Rovers defender Roberto Lopes had a header wide from Ronan Finn’s delivery as early as the sixth minute, while right-back Phillips had to be alert when Carr threatened on the left flank soon after that.

Damien Delaney, starting for the first time since the heavy defeat at Bohemians three weeks previously, did well to get a block on a Finn effort on 11 minutes and, when Sadlier, playing in the No 10 role, tried to set Coughlan away with a through ball, Lee Grace did well to snuff out the danger.

It was at the other end that the bulk of the activity was, however. Carr was a constant threat, drifting in centrally alongside Aaron Greene and, when aimed for the corner after Seán Kavanagh’s cross broke, left-back Hurley did well to get his head in the way.

Shortly before the half-hour, Rovers felt they had a penalty shout when Phillips tangled with Carr, but referee Paul McLaughlin waved away the protests, while a good Dylan Watts cross to the back post had nobody there to meet it and Phillips was able to clear.

On 37 minutes, it was Hurley’s turn to alleviate danger, as Peter Cherrie couldn’t hold a Carr cross and, two minutes later, when Carr’s header looked to have allowed Finn an easy touch home, Aaron Barry salvaged the ball just before it crossed the line.

Another Finn header drew a wonderful tip-over from Cherrie and half-time was respite for City, who switched things up for the second half, as Conor McCarthy and Gearóíd Morrissey replaced Daly-Bütz and Sadlier, respectively.

With Rovers unable to match their first-half tempo, it was City who had the first real opportunity of the second period on 62 minutes, as Barry McNamee dispossessed Roberto Lopes to put himself in, only for the defender to recover. That seemed to ignite Rovers again and former City midfielder Greg Bolger had a shot from distance which whistled over, before Greene did well to turn Delaney and run at the away defence, but again Cherrie couldn’t be beaten.

City were more threatening, with Ethan Boyle having to get a good block on Cian Murphy’s shot, while Morrissey had an effort just over the angle of post and crossbar.

As the end neared, Rovers pushed, with Miele and Brandon Kavanagh brought in, and Miele’s rolled free kick to Sean Kavanagh almost yielded a goal, but Cherrie pulled off his best save, at the expense of a corner. In injury time, the goalkeeper again did the needful to repel Finn and secure a point.

SHAMROCK ROVERS: Mannus; Boyle, Lopes, Grace, S Kavanagh; Finn, G Bolger, Watts (Bone 86); Coustrain (Miele 72), Greene, Carr (B Kavanagh 80).

CORK CITY: Cherrie; Phillips, Delaney, Barry, Hurley; McCormack, McNamee; Daly-Bütz (McCarthy half-time), Sadlier (Morrissey half-time), Murphy; Coughlan (Cummins 79).

Referee: P McLaughlin (Monaghan).