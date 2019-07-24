News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Pat Hoban goal earns Dundalk a draw in Champions League qualifier

Pat Hoban celebrates his goal. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, July 24, 2019 - 09:51 PM

Dundalk 1 - 1 Qarabag

A Pat Hoban goal 12-minutes from time has given Dundalk real hope of progress in the Champions League.

The late goal earned the Lilywhites a 1-1 draw against Qarabag at Oriel Park in the first leg of their second qualifying round tie.

Mahir Madatov opened the scoring after five minutes before Hoban's header levelled things up.

Dane Massey missed a close-range chance to win the game in injury time.

The sides will meet again in Azerbaijan next Wednesday.

