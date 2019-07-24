Pat Hoban goal earns Dundalk a draw in Champions League qualifier

Dundalk 1 - 1 Qarabag

A Pat Hoban goal 12-minutes from time has given Dundalk real hope of progress in the Champions League.

The late goal earned the Lilywhites a 1-1 draw against Qarabag at Oriel Park in the first leg of their second qualifying round tie.

Mahir Madatov opened the scoring after five minutes before Hoban's header levelled things up.

Dane Massey missed a close-range chance to win the game in injury time.

The sides will meet again in Azerbaijan next Wednesday.