Parrott: 'Walking out in green in my home town was the best feeling ever'

Nothing seems to faze Troy Parrott.

Still too young to vote, the Tottenham Hotspur forward took to the international stage with some degree of ease at the Aviva Stadium. His senior debut for the Republic of Ireland didn't produce a goal against New Zealand but it lacked little else.

Parrott set Sean Maguire up for the home team's second goal just after the interval, had a penalty shout ignored, and showed the sort of movement and intelligence that will only improve again as he experiences more games at a higher level.

“I was just delighted to get out there,” he said rather matter-of-factly after the game to a room full of media. “Walking out in the green jersey in my home town of Dublin was the best feeling ever.”

There was a slight regret at not making more of the couple of half-chances that fell his way in the first period but there was satisfaction at the part he played too. He said earlier this week that he was all about goals and assists so he ticked 50% of those boxes in this 3-1 victory.

“I felt that I done well,” he said.

The confidence that any 17-year old must need to prosper in the man's game was apparent when, having been asked if he learned anything to take back to the Irish U21 set-up, he responded by saying 'if' he went back down to the underage grade.

READ MORE Ireland ease to comeback victory on night of firsts against New Zealand

A more immediate concern now is the senior team's Euro 2020 qualifier against Denmark here in Dublin on Monday. It would be a surprise if McCarthy were to use him but the Dubliner isn't giving up hope that he could yet be involved.

“Of course, yeah. That's the dream for everyone. It's a massive game and we have taken a positive result tonight going into such a big game.”

Whatever the immediate path for him, his is a future that looks that bit brighter again for his debut here which follows hot on the heels of his competitive debut for Spurs in the EFL Cup back in late September.

Much has been achieved already but how far and how high can he go?

“That's a good question. Of course, I've been satisfied with the strides I've been making with debuts for Tottenham and in here with Ireland. I'm just trying to keep doing what I'm doing, train hard, and hopefully I can go far in the game.”