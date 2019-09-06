News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Parrott scores winner on Ireland Under-21s debut

Parrott scores winner on Ireland Under-21s debut
Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
By Press Association
Friday, September 06, 2019 - 10:34 PM

Seventeen-year-old Tottenham striker Troy Parrott marked his debut with a goal as Republic of Ireland Under-21s saw off Armenia 1-0 to claim three more European Championship qualifying points.

Parrott’s 31st-minute tap-in from the excellent Aaron Connolly’s inch-perfect cross was enough to seal a second win of the Group One campaign in as many games in front of a crowd of 3,658 at Tallaght Stadium.

Tougher tests lie ahead for Stephen Kenny’s men, but a maximum six points from their opening fixtures against Luxembourg and the Armenians is just what was required.

Ireland might have taken the lead within 16 minutes when Norwich striker Adam Idah found himself in a promising position in front of goal, although he dwelt on the ball and keeper Sevak Aslanyan pounced to deny him.

However, there was nothing Aslanyan could do to deny Parrott 14 minutes before the break when Brighton’s Connolly worked his way into space down the left before delivering the perfect cross for the Spurs man to tap home.

Connolly himself might have doubled his side’s advantage as the home side finished the half strongly, but they went in at the break just a goal to the good.

The home side created further chances after the break, but were unable to convert any of them to leave the visitors with hope, but they eventually saw out the time without mishap to claim the win.

READ MORE

League of Ireland/FAI Cup wrap: Dundalk inflict third defeat in eight days on Cork

More on this topic

Mick’s kicks so hard to beatMick’s kicks so hard to beat

Euro 2020 qualifying wrap: Donyell Malen marks Holland debut with goal as Germany are dispatchedEuro 2020 qualifying wrap: Donyell Malen marks Holland debut with goal as Germany are dispatched

Russia come from behind to deal hammer blow to Scotland’s Euro hopesRussia come from behind to deal hammer blow to Scotland’s Euro hopes

Gareth Bale saves Wales from Azerbaijan embarrassmentGareth Bale saves Wales from Azerbaijan embarrassment

TOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Injury worries mount for Townsend ahead of World CupInjury worries mount for Townsend ahead of World Cup

Euro 2020 qualifying wrap: Donyell Malen marks Holland debut with goal as Germany are dispatchedEuro 2020 qualifying wrap: Donyell Malen marks Holland debut with goal as Germany are dispatched

Russia come from behind to deal hammer blow to Scotland’s Euro hopesRussia come from behind to deal hammer blow to Scotland’s Euro hopes

Marchant helps give England winning send-off with victory over ItalyMarchant helps give England winning send-off with victory over Italy


Lifestyle

The poor benighted Douglas village in Cork has been in the wars once more, flooded not too many years ago and now recovering from a fresh trauma in the wake of the terrible fire that has left the Douglas Shopping centre temporarily closed.The Menu: Splendid evening of fine food in Castlecomer

Hannah Stephenson has advice on choosing plants that don’t tend to succumb to box blightHedge your bets: Advice on choosing plants that don’t succumb to box blight

Macroom Flower & Garden Club hosts a floral demonstration with Helen Cusack AOIFA entitled ‘Hidden Gems of Autumn including ideas for wedding flowers’ on Thursday, September 12Garden notes: Lots to do all over Cork in the coming week

All the fun of the fair in Cork tomorrow will quickly be followed by all the fun of the fair in Dublin next week.Exciting antiques events that offer plenty of scope for collectors

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME DONAL`S VLOG FANZONE DATA CENTRE
gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 04, 2019

  • 7
  • 22
  • 27
  • 30
  • 41
  • 42
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »