Parkhouse to rescue as Wexford scare Derry

Saturday, August 10, 2019 - 01:15 AM

By Arthur Duffy

Derry City 1 - 0 Wexford Youths

Wexford Youths went close to causing a major FAI Cup shock at the Brandywell, but Brian O’Sullivan’s First Division side were punished by Derry City’s in-form hitman, David Parkhouse, just six minutes from time.

To be fair, the First Division basement side deserved to force this game into extra time but despite their terrific efforts, they fell short. Parkhouse, who had netted eight goals in his last four games, had been well marked by the visiting defence, but his finish was spectacular.

Parkhouse, Eoin Toal, and Michael McCrudden all squandered half chances as Wexford’s game appeared to be working to perfection throughout the opening 45 minutes. The hard working visitors flooded their defence when not in possession, always ready to strike on the counter-attack.

And Wexford’s lone striker, Sean Roche, ran himself into the ground during that first hal. With both goalkeepers having not been forced into a serious save the only clearcut incident was the substitution of match referee, Damien McGraith after half an hour, the Mayo official having sustained what appeared to be calf injury and he was replaced by fourth official, Garvin Taggart.

Derry boss Declan Devine had seen enough of it by the hour mark and introduced a double substitution with Darren Cole and Darren McCauley replacing McCrudden and Conor Davis.

In the 75th minute Wexford keeper, Corey Chambers, produced a superb save when he got a hand to Barry McNamee’s curling free-kick.

However, in the 84th minute Wexford’s hopes of causing an upset crashed as Derry’s goal machine, David Parkhouse, thundered the ball home having been set free by McNamee.

DERRY CITY: Cherrie; McDonagh, McChrystal, Toal, Coll; Sloggett, Gillespie (Malone, 72); Davis, McNamee, McCrudden; Parkhouse.

WEXFORD YOUTHS: Chambers; Cahill, Corish, Costello, Walsh; O’Connor, Griffin; English, Croke (Lawless, 72) Nugent; Roche.

Referee: D. McGraith

