Paris St Germain fans turn the sky red before Manchester United game

Wednesday, March 06, 2019 - 09:49 PM

Paris St Germain fans made their presence felt ahead of their Champions League game against Manchester United with singing, fireworks and flares in the French capital.

The Ligue 1 champions had beaten United 2-0 at Old Trafford in the first leg of the last-16 tie, putting them in a strong position to advance to the quarter-finals.

And before the Parc des Princes played host to the second leg, the home fans turned the sky red with flares and fireworks, filling the air with song as well.

Journalist Jonathan Bensadoun told the Press Association that there were around 2,000 people outside the stadium, adding that they had walked around 300 yards together to arrive.

Bensadoun also said that the atmosphere was “Friendly, no violence,” mentioning that there had been no anti-Manchester United songs either.

PSG have never won the Champions League or European Cup, and were knocked out by Real Madrid at the last-16 stage last season.

- Press Association

