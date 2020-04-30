News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Paris St Germain confirmed as champions in France

By Press Association
Thursday, April 30, 2020 - 05:59 PM

Paris St Germain confirmed as champions in France

Paris St Germain have been crowned champions after Ligue 1 was ended.

French prime minister Edouard Philippe this week announced that no sporting events will take place until at least September.

The league has confirmed PSG have been awarded a ninth title after the division was decided on a points-per-game system.

Marseille have finished second with Stade Rennais third while Lille are fourth and Nice fifth.

Chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi told PSG’s official site: “We would like to dedicate this 2019-2020 Ligue 1 title to healthcare staff and to all the everyday heroes on the front line whose commitment and self-sacrifice over many weeks have earned our deepest admiration.

“We understand, respect and support the decisions taken by the French government to end the championship. Health, as the government has always said, must be everyone’s priority.

“I would like to thank the players, the coach, the technical and medical staff as well as all the club’s employees for their tremendous work. This trophy is a reward for their hard work every day.

“In these difficult times, I hope that this trophy will bring a little happiness and hope to all our supporters, and I am grateful to them for their unwavering support which helps drive Paris St Germain forward.

“I would also like to also thank all our partners for their loyalty throughout, and I look forward to being able to celebrate this title with all the PSG family when the conditions allow.”

Toulouse and Amiens have been relegated while Nimes survived having finished third from bottom.

Lorient have won Ligue 2, also on points per game, with Lens second and both teams will be promoted.

More on this topic

Conor Hourihane keen to impress Stephen KennyConor Hourihane keen to impress Stephen Kenny

Brighton striker Glenn Murray not a fan of ‘farcical’ face mask proposalBrighton striker Glenn Murray not a fan of ‘farcical’ face mask proposal

Neutral venues to be discussed at Friday’s Premier League shareholders’ meetingNeutral venues to be discussed at Friday’s Premier League shareholders’ meeting

Premier League wrote to US government in February over Saudi piracy concernsPremier League wrote to US government in February over Saudi piracy concerns


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

coronavirusLigue 1Paris St-GermainTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Matt Scott and John Barclay among nine players to leave EdinburghMatt Scott and John Barclay among nine players to leave Edinburgh

Brighton striker Glenn Murray not a fan of ‘farcical’ face mask proposalBrighton striker Glenn Murray not a fan of ‘farcical’ face mask proposal

Neutral venues to be discussed at Friday’s Premier League shareholders’ meetingNeutral venues to be discussed at Friday’s Premier League shareholders’ meeting

Hurling Hands: Diarmuid O'Sullivan - 'I broke Patrick Horgan's hurley over my knee and threw the two pieces up into the stand'Hurling Hands: Diarmuid O'Sullivan - 'I broke Patrick Horgan's hurley over my knee and threw the two pieces up into the stand'


Lifestyle

It’s now more important than ever to take care of your mental health.Yes, you can still experience burnout working from home

Food is served in a basket on a rope at this isolated eatery.A ‘social distancing’ restaurant for one is opening in a field in Sweden

Sinead Mooney presents and produces Playback on Saturday mornings on RTÉ Radio 1. She has been working in radio for the past 16 years, and is originally from Mayo.A Question of Taste: Sinead Mooney, RTÉ Radio 1

Facing down the blackened snarl of a outdoor cooking equipment abandoned last September? Kya deLongchamps shows us how to turn up the heatGet your barbecue in working order and be the master of the garden grill

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

  • 8
  • 23
  • 31
  • 39
  • 41
  • 45
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »