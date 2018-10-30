Paddy McCourt’s parting gift as Harps take lead to Limerick

Finn Harps 1 - 0 Limerick

By Chris Ashmore

Promotion/relegation play-off, first leg

Former Northern Ireland and Celtic star Paddy McCourt made his Finn Park farewell in the best way possible way – by scoring the all-important goal in the promotion/relegation play-off, first leg against Limerick.

McCourt (34), who is retiring at the end of the season, fired home a 36th minute penalty to give First Division Finn Harps a precious advantage going into the second-leg against Premier Division Limerick at the Market’s Field on Friday.

The Derry Pele, who had battled against injuries all season, was given a standing ovation when he finally went off in the 77th minute.

In a refreshingly open start for a game of such importance, the first opening of note fell to Limerick captain Shane Duggan who let fly with a decent effort not far over the target on nine minutes from just outside the box.

Harps then had a real let-off when a defensive mix-up saw Conor Ellis skip past Peter Burke but with the goal unguarded he was unable to score and could only look on in disbelief as his shot from a narrow angle came off the post.

Harps took the lead on 36 minutes after the lively Jesse Devers – dubbed the “Mayo Magician” – was taken down in the box by Killian Brouder.

And McCourt stepped up to dispatch the spot kick past Holland to the delight of the biggest crowd of the season.

The third quarter turned out to be a tighter affair. Holland was forced into action half to save with his feet to thwart Nathan Boyle while at the other end Billy Dennehy hooked a shot just to the left of the post.

Limerick were then dealt a blow when keeper Holland had to be stretchered off having sustained an injuryon 70 minutes.

With both the temperature and entertainment value dipping, Barry Maguire had an 88th minute chance for the Shannonsiders but his shot was tipped over by Burke.

Seven minutes of stoppage time was played but Harps held on for victory.

The scene is set for a cracking second leg at the Market’s Field on Friday.

FINN HARPS: Burke; Kavanagh, Borg, Cowan, Todd, Coll; Devers (Logue, 88 mins), McCourt (Sobowale, 77 mins), Harkin; Place, Boyle (O’Flynn, ,90+7 mins)..

LIMERICK: Holland (Brady, 70 mins); Kelly, Cantwell, Brouder, Tracy; Dennehy, Coleman, Duggan, O’Sullivan (W. Fitzgerald, 52 mins); Maguire, Ellis (Morrissey, 78 mins).