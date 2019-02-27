NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Ozil and Mkhitaryan star as Arsenal hammer Bournemouth

Wednesday, February 27, 2019 - 09:54 PM

Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan put on an Emirates masterclass as Arsenal thrashed Bournemouth.

The pair were the pick of the bunch as the Gunners secured an emphatic 5-1 victory to inflict an eight consecutive Premier League away defeat on Eddie Howe’s side.

Ozil and Mkhitaryan scored the first two goals before Lys Mousset pulled one back for Bournemouth – only for Laurent Koscielny, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette to seal a comfortable win with second-half strikes.

- Press Association

