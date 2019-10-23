News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Oxlade-Chamberlain marks Champions League return with Liverpool brace at Genk

Oxlade-Chamberlain marks Champions League return with Liverpool brace at Genk
By Press Association
Wednesday, October 23, 2019 - 10:16 PM

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain announced his return to the Champions League after an 18-month absence with two goals in a 4-1 win in Genk.

The England international missed all but 20 minutes of last season with a serious knee injury sustained in the semi-final win over Roma in this competition in April 2018.

He made up for lost time by producing exactly the sort of performance manager Jurgen Klopp expects from him, driving forward from midfield and – more importantly – scoring.

Sadio Mane, centre, on his way to scoring Liverpool’s third goal (Francisco Seco/AP)
Sadio Mane, centre, on his way to scoring Liverpool’s third goal (Francisco Seco/AP)

His first was good, firing home from just outside the penalty area, but his second was sublime, flicking a first-time shot in off the crossbar.

Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah also scored – substitute Stephen Odey grabbed a late consolation for the hosts – as Liverpool recorded their first away win in the group stage in five matches and only their second in 10.

Coincidentally Oxlade-Chamberlain scored in the other success in that sequence, the 7-0 victory in Maribor in October in 2017.

Klopp doubled down on the offensive approach by selecting the attacking but previously untried option of Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita alongside Fabinho.

It was a midfield the masses on social media had been crying out for but what may be attractive in a virtual world really needs to be properly tested in the real one.

Less than two minutes in Klopp got his first indication as Fabinho slipped a sideways pass to Oxlade-Chamberlain who, under little pressure, coolly slotted a low, diagonal 20-yard shot inside the far post.

It was his first goal since he scored in the 3-0 quarter-final win over Manchester City in April 2018, of which this strike was reminiscent.

However, one of the drawbacks of such an attacking midfield is the lack of pressure on the ball and the space it can leave either side of Fabinho and that was evident in the first half where Genk could – and probably should – have scored at least once.

Two changes in defence, with midfielder James Milner and Dejan Lovren replacing Trent Alexander-Arnold (illness) and Joel Matip (knee), contributed to the lack of cohesion but the hosts missed the chance to take full advantage.

Boyhood Manchester United fan Ally Mbwana Samatta screwed a good chance wide under pressure from Keita and Milner’s brilliant recovering, full-stretch tackle took the ball off the toes of Paul Onuachu after he too had raced clear.

Sadio Mane and Virgil Van Dijk celebrate in Genk (Francisco Seco/AP)
Sadio Mane and Virgil Van Dijk celebrate in Genk (Francisco Seco/AP)

Genk had the ball in the net midway through the half from Samatta’s far-post header but after an interminable wait VAR upheld a late assistant referee’s offside flag.

In keeping with the social media frenzy of the evening Twitter found a new cause celebre when Roberto Firmino’s brilliant individual skill and vision saw him dink a five-yard rabona pass on the edge of the area which Mane fired straight at the goalkeeper.

Liverpool tightened things up slightly more in the second half but Salah, on his return to the side after an ankle injury, endured a frustrating time until his clever reverse-pass allowed Mane to clip the third over goalkeeper Gaetan Coucke.

That seemed to enliven the Egypt international and he brilliantly turned two tight markers in the penalty area to add the fourth.

But there was only one thing being talked about at the final whistle and that was the resurrection of Oxlade-Chamberlain after his serious knee injury.

Mohamed Salah returned from an ankle injury to rubber-stamp the victory (Francisco Seco/AP)
Mohamed Salah returned from an ankle injury to rubber-stamp the victory (Francisco Seco/AP)

He tends not to score ordinary goals and his nonchalant outside-of-the-right-foot effort which cannoned in off the crossbar earlier in the half to make it 2-0 was instinctively brilliant and technically perfect.

Odey ruined what would have been a perfect performance to give Genk the goal their first-half endeavours had threatened.

The defending champions have regained some of their swagger but remain a point behind Napoli, 3-2 winners over Salzburg, in Group E.

With a three-point cushion over the Austrian club and the return fixture against Genk to come next things are looking relatively comfortable for Klopp’s side.

More on this topic

More history for Messi as Barca battle past Slavia PragueMore history for Messi as Barca battle past Slavia Prague

My critics have short memories, insists Arsenal boss EmeryMy critics have short memories, insists Arsenal boss Emery

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer calls Harry Kane ‘one of the best’ in response to Roy Keane commentsOle Gunnar Solskjaer calls Harry Kane ‘one of the best’ in response to Roy Keane comments

Liverpool furious over ‘highly offensive and inappropriate’ banner in GenkLiverpool furious over ‘highly offensive and inappropriate’ banner in Genk


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

Alex Oxlade-ChamberlainFabinhoJurgen KloppMohamed SalahNaby KeitaRoberto FirminoSadio ManeTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Tottenham need to back up Red Star Belgrade triumph in Premier League – KaneTottenham need to back up Red Star Belgrade triumph in Premier League – Kane

England stamp out penalties with training-ground regimeEngland stamp out penalties with training-ground regime

Wales and South Africa’s route to the Rugby World Cup semi-finalsWales and South Africa’s route to the Rugby World Cup semi-finals

England and New Zealand’s route to the Rugby World Cup semi-finalsEngland and New Zealand’s route to the Rugby World Cup semi-finals


Lifestyle

We take a trip back through the Wolves singer’s most major fashion moments.As Selena Gomez surprises fans with new music, these are some of her best style moments

There’s a “Not In Kansas, anymore” at the very beginning of Lankum’s new take on boozy standard, ‘The Wild Rover’. The 10 minute-plus recording starts with a caterwauling note that hangs jaggedly in the air.Lankum shining a light on the dark side of Irish culture

There is something irrepressibly cheerful about pumpkins. They come on the scene just when you need them and don’t linger on too much after. Their bright, orange glow warming up garden patches and grocery store isles on grey Autumn days.Want to make use of your leftover pumpkin? The Currabinny Cooks have the best recipes

Phil Coulter is one of Ireland’s most successful songwriters and producers, selling millions of records and going on to enjoy international solo success with his Tranquility albums.My life in music: Phil Coulter publishes his memoir

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 23, 2019

  • 13
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 38
  • 39
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »