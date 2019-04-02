NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Overturned VAR decisions in FA Cup semi-finals and final to be shown at Wembley

Tuesday, April 02, 2019 - 03:31 PM

Replay footage will be shown on Wembley’s big screens during this season’s FA Cup semi-finals and final if a decision is overturned via the Video Assistant Referee system.

The Football Association say in such cases “the definitive video clip” providing evidence of why the decision was overturned will be shown, which it believes will “help provide clarity and transparency to fans inside the stadium”.

The semi-finals take place this weekend, with Manchester City facing Brighton on Saturday and Watford playing Wolves on Sunday. The final will be held on May 18.

“One of the main criticisms about VAR from a fan’s perspective is that it’s not always fully clear what decisions are being considered to those in the stadia.

The FA’s director of professional game relations Andy Ambler said on thefa.com: “VAR will be in operation for both semi-finals and the final. Furthermore, alongside the PGMOL (Professional Game Match Officials Limited), we are trialling additional communications on VAR by using the big screens inside Wembley Stadium.

The screens at Wembley will show replays of VAR but only if a decision is overturned (Nick Potts/PA)

“For this weekend’s semi-finals matches, if a decision is overturned by VAR we will show the usual VAR graphics on the big screen. This will be followed by the definitive video clip that provides evidence as to why that decision was overturned. But a video clip will only be shown on the big screen if the referee’s original decision is overturned.

“We believe this will help provide clarity and transparency to fans inside the stadium.

“The FA Cup has been at the forefront VAR testing process in England and this is the next step in its development.”

- Press Association

