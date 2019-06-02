'Overjoyed' Seán Cox takes break from treatment to watch Liverpool win Champions League

As the city of Liverpool celebrates a sixth Champions League triumph for Jurgen Klopp's men, lifelong Liverpool fan Seán Cox sent his heartfelt congratulations to the club.

The 54-year-old Meath man, who suffered life-changing injuries in an unprovoked attack before last year's Champions League semi-final at Anfield, was discharged from the National Rehabilitation Hospital to his home in Dunboyne for the night to watch his beloved club beat Spurs 2-0 in the final.

Sean was surrounded by his family and friends, including his wife Martina and their three children, to see his the Reds lift the trophy in Madrid.

An overjoyed Seán, who has been in rehab for the past nine months and will be discharged later this month, joined his family in an emotional rendition of 'You’ll Never Walk Alone' after their victory and returned to hospital elated.

Seán's wife Martina Cox said: “On Seán’s behalf, I want to offer our heartfelt congratulations to Liverpool Football Club on winning the Champions League.

"The club and its fans have taken Seán, our family and I, into their hearts since Seán’s attack last year. Nobody could be happier than the Cox family for Jurgen Klopp, his players and the wonderful Liverpool fans.

Seán watched the game with us at home, proudly wearing a signed Liverpool jersey sent to him by the club's CEO Peter Moore last week.

"He was overjoyed when the final whistle blew and Liverpool were crowned champions."

Seán will travel to the UK this summer to begin the next stage in his rehabilitation, focused on developing his speech, mobility and cognitive functions.

His treatment is being largely privately funded from donations to the Seán Cox Rehabilitation Trust which over the past 12 months has raised more than €1m.