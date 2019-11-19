News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

'Outrageous, unfair, and arrogant': West Ham co-owner slams Keane over Rice criticism

'Outrageous, unfair, and arrogant': West Ham co-owner slams Keane over Rice criticism
By Stephen Barry
Tuesday, November 19, 2019 - 06:00 PM

West Ham's co-owner has rebuked Roy Keane for his "shameful" comments about Declan Rice.

Keane's withering dissection of the midfielder's flaws was branded as "outrageous, unfair, and arrogant" by David Gold, who claims it's motivated by Rice's decision to play for England over Ireland.

"Keane needs to get over it. Declan made his choice and I think that is what’s behind it as far as Keane is concerned," Gold told the ClaretandHugh website.

"It’s pretty shameful when a former professional talks the way he did about a young man. It was low, outrageous, unfair, and arrogant to pick him out of all the England players.

"It wasn’t even an analysis of the boy who is 20 years old, who has barely started his career in the international team for God’s sake.

"This isn’t the first time he’s done it. In a previous game, he said he should be sitting in the studio with the pundits rather than being on the pitch. Shocking!

"Declan has chosen to play for England and Roy Keane needs to get over that."

READ MORE

'It was my fault' - Ireland captain blames himself for Denmark's crucial goal

Speaking before England's Euro 2020 qualifier in Kosovo, Keane outlined how he felt Rice's form had seen him lose his place in Gareth Southgate's team.

"I’ve looked at him pretty closely, I’ve worked with him when he was with the Irish squad. Where he needs to improve? Where do you want me to start?

"His positional play, I don’t think he’s been consistent enough, he doesn’t stay with runners, he’s sloppy in possession, I can go on.

"He’s one of these players I think a couple of months ago people were enjoying him and loved him but he’s one of these players that has almost played his way out of the team because he’s not been consistent at West Ham."

Garrett Fitzgerald Interview Part 2: Munster highs, lows and controversies. And the loss of Axel

More on this topic

January loan move could be invaluable to Troy Parrott — and IrelandJanuary loan move could be invaluable to Troy Parrott — and Ireland

Troy Parrott returns to Under-21 squad ahead of tonight's Sweden showdownTroy Parrott returns to Under-21 squad ahead of tonight's Sweden showdown

Alan Browne left ‘gutted’ by Denmark drawAlan Browne left ‘gutted’ by Denmark draw

Scott McTominay urges Manchester United team-mates to continue stepping upScott McTominay urges Manchester United team-mates to continue stepping up

TOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

'It is sickening' - Ireland rue lack of firepower as Danes progress to Euro 2020'It is sickening' - Ireland rue lack of firepower as Danes progress to Euro 2020

Mick McCarthy: We can qualify for Euros with repeat of Danish displayMick McCarthy: We can qualify for Euros with repeat of Danish display

Hope is nothing but a tease. And a survivorHope is nothing but a tease. And a survivor

Still holding out for a heroStill holding out for a hero


Lifestyle

Skincare expert Dr Catharine Denning explains why the dual cleansing approach is best.Why you should be double cleansing every night, according to a dermatologist

CORK is poised to open a new chapter on its heritage, past and present, this weekend. Nano Nagle Place, the unexpected oasis near the city centre, will unveil a combined bookshop, print gallery and map room.Cork opens a new chapter on its history and heritage this weekend

The ribbed fabric is having a fashion moment, says Katie Wright.Get on board with cord: 5 of the best pinafore dresses and how to style them

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine advises a woman whose future mother-in-law isn’t happy with her decision not to have kids.Ask a counsellor: ‘Why can’t my fiancé’s mother accept that I don’t want children?’

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 16, 2019

  • 1
  • 2
  • 11
  • 13
  • 14
  • 44
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »