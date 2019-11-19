'Outrageous, unfair, and arrogant': West Ham co-owner slams Keane over Rice criticism

West Ham's co-owner has rebuked Roy Keane for his "shameful" comments about Declan Rice.

Keane's withering dissection of the midfielder's flaws was branded as "outrageous, unfair, and arrogant" by David Gold, who claims it's motivated by Rice's decision to play for England over Ireland.

"Keane needs to get over it. Declan made his choice and I think that is what’s behind it as far as Keane is concerned," Gold told the ClaretandHugh website.

"It’s pretty shameful when a former professional talks the way he did about a young man. It was low, outrageous, unfair, and arrogant to pick him out of all the England players.

"It wasn’t even an analysis of the boy who is 20 years old, who has barely started his career in the international team for God’s sake.

"This isn’t the first time he’s done it. In a previous game, he said he should be sitting in the studio with the pundits rather than being on the pitch. Shocking!

"Declan has chosen to play for England and Roy Keane needs to get over that."

Speaking before England's Euro 2020 qualifier in Kosovo, Keane outlined how he felt Rice's form had seen him lose his place in Gareth Southgate's team.

"I’ve looked at him pretty closely, I’ve worked with him when he was with the Irish squad. Where he needs to improve? Where do you want me to start?

"His positional play, I don’t think he’s been consistent enough, he doesn’t stay with runners, he’s sloppy in possession, I can go on.

"He’s one of these players I think a couple of months ago people were enjoying him and loved him but he’s one of these players that has almost played his way out of the team because he’s not been consistent at West Ham."

