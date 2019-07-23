O’Shea returns to Reading to take up coaching role

John O’Shea has returned to Reading as a first-team coach.

O’Shea, who retired as a player after Reading’s final game last season, will work alongside manager Jose Gomes and his backroom staff.

The Royals signed the former Manchester United and Republic of Ireland defender in the summer of 2018 after his contract at Sunderland had expired.

O’Shea had spent seven years at the Stadium of Light, having arrived from Manchester United, where he started his career in 1999.

The 38-year-old made a combined total of 803 senior appearances in all competitions for club and country.

Reading manager Gomes told the club website: “John is an intelligent, modest, positive, highly-respected individual who enjoyed a quite remarkable playing career.

“He competed at the very highest level and remained a model professional throughout — and he set a perfect example for our young players to follow last season.

“I am excited to work alongside him again, this time as a fellow coach, and I’m delighted he has agreed to join us.”

Royals chief executive Nigel Howe said: “As a player, John O’Shea won everything. Now, I am delighted that he begins a new career on the other side of the white line at Reading Football Club. “John is a man who commands so much respect within the world of football and I am sure our players will benefit hugely from the knowledge he has acquired and can now share as a first team coach.”

Meanwhile, Irish starlet Troy Parrott says he relished the opportunity to feature for Tottenham’s senior side for the first time on Sunday, the 17-year-old starting against Juventus during a pre-season friendly in Singapore.

The Dubliner played the first 45 minutes as Spurs secured a 3-2 win at the National Stadium.

“I really enjoyed it,” Parrott beamed. “First of all, it was unbelievable to play at such a high level against such good opposition. At the start, nerves kick in, but once you start the game you just want to keep going. You don’t want to stop. When you get that experience at that level you want more and more.

“When you come down the tunnel and you see 50,000 fans, you see the opposition you are playing against, you get a few butterflies — but then once you’re across the line, it’s like any other game and you do what you have to do to win.”

He added: “It goes to show that the gaffer is willing to give youngsters a chance and that motivates all of us to keep pushing on and when you get that little experience, as I said before, you want more and more. Hopefully this will push us all on and we’ll keep going.”

Quirke’s football podcast: Shane Lowry in Croke Park. Team selection farces. Do Tyrone need to be so defensive?