News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

O’Shea returns to Reading to take up coaching role

O’Shea returns to Reading to take up coaching role
Tuesday, July 23, 2019 - 05:15 AM

John O’Shea has returned to Reading as a first-team coach.

O’Shea, who retired as a player after Reading’s final game last season, will work alongside manager Jose Gomes and his backroom staff.

The Royals signed the former Manchester United and Republic of Ireland defender in the summer of 2018 after his contract at Sunderland had expired.

O’Shea had spent seven years at the Stadium of Light, having arrived from Manchester United, where he started his career in 1999.

The 38-year-old made a combined total of 803 senior appearances in all competitions for club and country.

Reading manager Gomes told the club website: “John is an intelligent, modest, positive, highly-respected individual who enjoyed a quite remarkable playing career.

“He competed at the very highest level and remained a model professional throughout — and he set a perfect example for our young players to follow last season.

“I am excited to work alongside him again, this time as a fellow coach, and I’m delighted he has agreed to join us.”

Royals chief executive Nigel Howe said: “As a player, John O’Shea won everything. Now, I am delighted that he begins a new career on the other side of the white line at Reading Football Club. “John is a man who commands so much respect within the world of football and I am sure our players will benefit hugely from the knowledge he has acquired and can now share as a first team coach.”

Meanwhile, Irish starlet Troy Parrott says he relished the opportunity to feature for Tottenham’s senior side for the first time on Sunday, the 17-year-old starting against Juventus during a pre-season friendly in Singapore.

The Dubliner played the first 45 minutes as Spurs secured a 3-2 win at the National Stadium.

“I really enjoyed it,” Parrott beamed. “First of all, it was unbelievable to play at such a high level against such good opposition. At the start, nerves kick in, but once you start the game you just want to keep going. You don’t want to stop. When you get that experience at that level you want more and more.

“When you come down the tunnel and you see 50,000 fans, you see the opposition you are playing against, you get a few butterflies — but then once you’re across the line, it’s like any other game and you do what you have to do to win.”

He added: “It goes to show that the gaffer is willing to give youngsters a chance and that motivates all of us to keep pushing on and when you get that little experience, as I said before, you want more and more. Hopefully this will push us all on and we’ll keep going.”

Quirke’s football podcast: Shane Lowry in Croke Park. Team selection farces. Do Tyrone need to be so defensive?

More on this topic

Bringing star loanees back to Derby will be ‘very difficult’ – CocuBringing star loanees back to Derby will be ‘very difficult’ – Cocu

Bruce ignored Shearer advice in accepting Newcastle jobBruce ignored Shearer advice in accepting Newcastle job

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Newcastle appoint Steve Bruce as head coachNewcastle appoint Steve Bruce as head coach

TOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

Geraint Thomas set to battle for supremacy in decisive stages of Tour de FranceGeraint Thomas set to battle for supremacy in decisive stages of Tour de France

Chelsea teenager excited by ‘perfect step’ as he agrees loan move to RB LeipzigChelsea teenager excited by ‘perfect step’ as he agrees loan move to RB Leipzig

Open winner Shane Lowry enjoys celebrations at Dublin pubOpen winner Shane Lowry enjoys celebrations at Dublin pub

'He’d have all the turf mould ate' - Shane Lowry's granny reveals his winning formula'He’d have all the turf mould ate' - Shane Lowry's granny reveals his winning formula


Lifestyle

Pollinators are busy feasting on a tempting selection of flowering plants, says Peter Dowdall.The hedgerows are alive with the sound of insects

Carol O’Callaghan previews Cork Craft Month, when exhibitions, workshops and retail opportunitiesAn insider's guide to Cork Craft Month's exciting exhibitions, shopping opportunities and workshops

With a plethora of culture and content releasing at an incessant rate, finding someone to have that cliched watercooler moment with is getting harder and harder. However, there’s a whole host of pop culture podcasts that do the heavy lifting/watching with you.Trawling through pop culture... so you don’t have to

An exhibition in Skibbereen pays tribute to late photographer Michael Minihane, writes Richard FitzpatrickMichael Minihane has been putting West Cork in the frame for decades

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 20, 2019

  • 9
  • 13
  • 34
  • 35
  • 37
  • 41
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »