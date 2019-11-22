News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Origi banner ban lifted after Liverpool fan agrees to attend Kick It Out course

By Press Association
Friday, November 22, 2019 - 04:43 PM

A Liverpool fan whose offensive banner of Divock Origi prompted a police and club investigation has had his temporary ban lifted.

The PA news agency understands the supporter is now free from suspension from all matches involving the Reds after agreeing to undergo an education course with football’s equality and inclusion organisation Kick It Out.

He will also attend a session within the club’s community programme as part of the resolution.

Liverpool had condemned the Photoshopped banner of the striker for “perpetuating a racial stereotype” when they became aware of its presence prior to the Champions League match at Genk last month.

However, the incident was not logged with UEFA’s match delegate and therefore cannot be subject to disciplinary proceedings by European football’s governing body.

