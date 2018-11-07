Home»Sport

Online threats targeted at James McClean revealed by wife Erin

Wednesday, November 07, 2018 - 04:42 PM
By Stephen Barry

Erin McClean has revealed some of the abuse her husband, Ireland international James McClean, receives over the annual poppy controversy.

McClean chooses not to take part in the poppy commemoration for deceased members of the British armed forces due to their role in The Troubles and, in particular, the Bloody Sunday massacre in Derry, McClean's hometown.

He was joined in not wearing a remembrance poppy this year by Man United midfielder Nemanja Matic, whose Serbian village was bombed during a 78-day NATO campaign in 1999.

McClean is a frequent target of abuse from the terraces and online, with the lid today lifted on some of the abusive messages sent to him.

Erin McClean posted messages from one Instagram user on social media, which threatened both McCleans, among other insults. She captioned it: "Some of the nicer things said..."

View this post on Instagram

Some of the nicer things said...

A post shared by Erin McClean (@erinmcclean1) on

Yesterday, the Professional Footballers' Association of Ireland and Show Racism the Red Card called for the English and Scottish FAs to crack down on anti-Irish racism directed at the likes of McClean and Hibernian manager Neil Lennon.

A joint statement called for "a more robust approach to abuse faced by players like James McClean and managers such as Neil Lennon."

It continued: "Racism on the basis of colour, nationality, religion or ethnicity is not acceptable and all within the game have a responsibility to respond appropriately.

"James McClean has stood in solidarity with team-mates who have experienced racism and spoken out. We stand in solidarity with James McClean, Neil Lennon and all those who experience racism.

"We call on both the Football Association in England and the Scottish Football Association to investigate all incidents of anti-Irish discrimination.

"We also call on both associations to invest funding in anti-racism education to help both supporters and young people understand the dangers and the impact of racism."

A government minister, John Halligan, has also called on the FAI to "come out and stand up" for McClean.


Related Articles

Wayne Rooney ‘set for late cameo on England return’

Noel King steps down as Ireland U21 head coach

Three nominations for PFAI Manager of the Year award announced

A closer look at Thierry Henry’s disappointing start as Monaco boss

More in this Section

'The wedding has definitely taken a back seat': Wedding and All-Ireland plans colliding for Ulster winner

Martin O'Neill still hopeful Declan Rice will declare for Ireland despite some England advantages

Ticket sales will not form part of FA donation to Wayne Rooney charity

Man City respond to claims they tried to cheat Financial Fair Play rules


Breaking Stories

Power dressing: How women have styled suits over the decades

6 amazing health benefits of seasonal Brussels sprouts

5 short European stays to blow the winter blues away

Today's teens are living in the shadow of going viral

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 03, 2018

    • 1
    • 5
    • 6
    • 12
    • 22
    • 46
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »