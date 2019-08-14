News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
One all-Premier League tie in Carabao Cup second round

By Press Association
Wednesday, August 14, 2019 - 11:28 AM

Newcastle will play Leicester in the second round in an all-Premier League affair.

The draw was made after completion of 33 first-round fixtures last night and includes all the top-flight clubs who are not involved in European competitions.

Everton travel to Sky Bet League One side Lincoln, who knocked out Huddersfield with a 1-0 away win, while newly-promoted Aston Villa face Crewe at Gresty Road.

Southampton have been drawn away at Fulham, Sky Bet Championship promotion favourites Leeds have a home tie against Stoke and West Ham will play Newport in South Wales.

Other stand-out second-round ties include Nottingham Forest’s home clash with Derby and Burnley versus Sunderland at Turf Moor.

Newly-promoted Premier League side Sheffield United face Blackburn at Bramall Lane, Bournemouth have a home tie against Forest Green, who upset Charlton 5-3 on penalties in the first round, and Crystal Palace play Colchester at Selhurst Park.

Watford have been drawn against Coventry at Vicarage Road, Norwich will play at Crawley and Brighton face a trip to League One side Bristol Rovers.

Sheffield Wednesday face a South Yorkshire derby at Rotherham if they overcome Bury in their postponed first-round tie.

Last season’s semi-finalists Burton have a home tie against Morecambe after beating Port Vale in the first round.

Grimsby v Macclesfield, Preston v Hull and Rochdale v Carlisle complete the north section draw, while Plymouth v Reading, Oxford v Millwall, Swansea v Cambridge, Cardiff v Luton, Southend v MK Dons and QPR v Portsmouth make up the rest of the south section.

Draw in full:

South section: Plymouth v Reading, Crawley v Norwich, Newport v West Ham, Oxford v Millwall, Watford v Coventry, Swansea v Cambridge, Cardiff v Luton, Bristol Rovers v Brighton, Crystal Palace v Colchester, Fulham v Southampton, Bournemouth v Forest Green, Southend v MK Dons, QPR v Portsmouth

North section: Crewe v Aston Villa, Lincoln v Everton, Leeds v Stoke, Sheff Utd v Blackburn, Rotherham v Sheff Wed/Bury, Newcastle v Leicester, Burton v Morecambe, Burnley v Sunderland, Nottm Forest v Derby, Grimsby v Macclesfield, Preston v Hull, Rochdale v Carlisle

Ties to be played week beginning Aug 26.

