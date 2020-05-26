News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

On this day 1999: Manchester United’s amazing Champions League final comeback

On this day 1999: Manchester United’s amazing Champions League final comeback
By Press Association
Tuesday, May 26, 2020 - 06:33 AM

On May 26, 1999, Manchester United produced arguably their most famous night as they won the Champions League by beating Bayern Munich 2-1.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look back at that memorable match in Barcelona.

Heading for heartbreak

Mario Basler gave Bayern an early lead in the Barcelona final (Phil Noble/PA)
Mario Basler gave Bayern an early lead in the Barcelona final (Phil Noble/PA)

Manchester United had dominated the domestic scene for most of the decade, with Premier League trophy after Premier League trophy, but they had always fallen short in Europe, having only ever reached the semi-final of the Champions League. After a memorable run to the final, including a brilliant semi-final victory over Juventus, it looked like being a familiar let down at the Nou Camp as Bayern scored early through Mario Basler and then resolutely defended their lead. It could have been 2-0 shortly before the 90th minute but Carsten Jancker’s overhead effort hit the crossbar.

Injury time goals

Teddy Sheringham celebrates his injury time equaliser for Manchester United against Bayern Munich in the 1999 Champions League final.
Teddy Sheringham celebrates his injury time equaliser for Manchester United against Bayern Munich in the 1999 Champions League final.

That Jancker effort provided one of the biggest ever ‘Sliding Doors’ moments in the history of the game. Minutes later, with the game in injury time, United forced a corner. With Peter Schmeichel, playing his last game for the club, joining the attack, David Beckham’s delivery was cleared to Ryan Giggs on the edge of the box and his mis-hit shot was swept home by Teddy Sheringham to make it 1-1. Most teams would have settled for extra-time, but not this United one, as two minutes later they were on the attack again and another corner fell to current manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer to prod home at the far post. Unrivalled scenes of ecstasy followed as United finally got their hands on the big one.

Fergie Time

Late goals were a trademark of Sir Alex Ferguson’s era so it was fitting that the finest night of his spell in charge finished that way. Although the Scot went on to win the Champions League again nine years later, this was a landmark victory that completed the story for one of the best teams in English football’s history. It spurred him on to create several more fine teams at Old Trafford before his 2013 retirement. The Scot finished with two Champions Leagues, a Cup Winners’ Cup, 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cups and four League Cups.

READ MORE

Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo set for China return next week

More on this topic

On This Day in 2005: Liverpool win Champions League after remarkable comebackOn This Day in 2005: Liverpool win Champions League after remarkable comeback

UEFA not thinking about amending Champions League qualificationUEFA not thinking about amending Champions League qualification

Liverpool public health director says it was wrong for Atletico tie to go aheadLiverpool public health director says it was wrong for Atletico tie to go ahead

Championship team-by-team review of the season so farChampionship team-by-team review of the season so far


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Bayern MunichChampions LeagueMan UtdTOPIC: Champions League

More in this Section

Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo set for China return next weekManchester United striker Odion Ighalo set for China return next week

Halford hoping for double Guineas delightHalford hoping for double Guineas delight

Inter-county and club teams training in podsInter-county and club teams training in pods

Denis Hogan: 'I can’t imagine the summer without Galway'Denis Hogan: 'I can’t imagine the summer without Galway'


Lifestyle

Retail withdrawal symptoms can be quelled with thoughtful online purchases for birthday gifts, to elevate our spirits and help small local and family run businesses, writes Carol O’CallaghanPoster boys: Guide to wall art you can source from local businesses online

Make everlasting mementoes and gifts by growing and drying your own flowers, with help from expert floral artist Bex Partridge.How to dry home-grown blooms

I went to Hanford high school in the US, there is a joke that we all glow in the dark.This Much I Know: Dr Cara Augustenborg, environmental scientist

My girlfriend and I live in a shared house, and she's excited by the idea of having sex during the day, while there are other people in the next room.Sex File: I don't like being spontaneous

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 23, 2020

  • 15
  • 24
  • 28
  • 34
  • 40
  • 45
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »