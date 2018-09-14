Home»Sport

On-loan Stoke midfielder Imbula scores debut screamer for Rayo Vallecano

Friday, September 14, 2018 - 10:14 PM

Giannelli Imbula scored a stunning debut goal as Rayo Vallecano claimed a 1-0 success at Huesca in LaLiga.

The on-loan Stoke midfielder rifled a left-footed strike into the top-right corner from just outside the area in the 29th minute to earn his new side their first points of the season.

Rayo, who went into the game bottom of the table following successive defeats, thought they had doubled their advantage through Real Madrid loanee Raul de Tomas but his second-half effort was ruled out after the referee consulted VAR.

Huesca’s Argentinian midfielder Ezequiel Avila had a late header comfortably saved by Rayo goalkeeper Alberto Garcia as the hosts pushed in vain for an equaliser against their fellow newly-promoted side.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Match ReportsFootballUKWorldSoccerHuescaReport

Related Articles

10-man Celtic held to draw against Oran Kearney's St Mirren

Football rumours from the media

Watch Sergio Ramos playing keepie uppie with an exercise ball

Neymar launches comic book series starring supernaturally tattooed doppelganger

More in this Section

Guardiola denies De Bruyne has a €250m Man City release clause

John Terry could have future on Maurizio Sarri’s coaching staff at Chelsea

Seamus Coleman expected to be fit for Nations League games

Jurgen Klopp laughs off Gary Neville’s comments about Liverpool


Today's Stories

What is Roy Keane fighting for these days?

A fitting tribute to Willie Hough - a legend of Limerick hurling

A split second that changed modern day football

Some country for old men at Leinster

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 12, 2018

    • 11
    • 12
    • 28
    • 35
    • 37
    • 44
    • 30

Full Lotto draw results »