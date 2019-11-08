News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Olivier Ntcham delighted late goal leads to Celtic’s first win on Italian soil

Olivier Ntcham delighted late goal leads to Celtic’s first win on Italian soil
By Press Association
Friday, November 08, 2019 - 06:46 AM

Olivier Ntcham was delighted to make history for Celtic by scoring a stunning late winner against Lazio on Thursday night.

The French midfielder came off the bench for Ryan Christie at the Stadio Olimpico in the second-half with the game at 1-1, after James Forrest’s strike had cancelled out Ciro Immobile’s early opener for the home side.

As both sides went for the winner Ntcham latched on to an Odsonne Edouard pass in the fifth of five added minutes and dinked the ball over goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha to guarantee Celtic a place in the last-32 of the Europa League with two Group E fixtures remaining.

It was also Celtic’s first win on Italian soil in 13 attempts and Ntcham told the club’s Youtube channel.

“I didn’t know that but it is good news for everybody

“It is a great feeling and I am really happy for my team and for myself too. It was a difficult angle but I was really proud of my finish.

“It was a brilliant atmosphere and I think everybody is happy now. We managed the game better in the second-half.

“We started the game a bit slow but after the first goal we scored, we got into the game.

“It was a good game to play in and the supporters can be really proud of the team.”

Celtic skipper Scott Brown described the victory as  “exceptional”.

Celtic’s Scott Brown was delighted with the win (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Celtic’s Scott Brown was delighted with the win (Jeff Holmes/PA)

The midfielder said: “We have managed to qualify after four games, it shows you how hard we have worked.

“It is the first time any Celtic side have won on Italian soil and it means a lot to us.

“They have a great team, they have great players and players who are worth a lot of money.

“It shows what a good quality team we are as well”.

CelticLazioOlivier NtchamScott BrownUEFA Europa League

More in this Section

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Megan Rapinoe calls €75,000 Bulgaria racism fine 'an absolute joke'Megan Rapinoe calls €75,000 Bulgaria racism fine 'an absolute joke'

Tiger Woods first captain to pick himself as Presidents Cup wild cardTiger Woods first captain to pick himself as Presidents Cup wild card

Solskjaer delighted by attacking quality on display in Europa League winSolskjaer delighted by attacking quality on display in Europa League win


Lifestyle

Sorting out Cork people for ages...Ask Audrey: He met her on a dating site for elderly people called CheckOutMyNewHipBaby.ie

As the great director’s latest film,The Irishman, is released today, Esther McCarthy selects ten of the best from an incredible five-decade career.Scorsese’s greatest movies as his most recent The Irishman hits cinema screens

A round of applause greeted the sale of a rare Chinese moon flask discovered at a routine valuation at Blarney Castle for a hammer price of 610,000 at Sheppards in Durrow today.Rare Chinese moon flask goes for €610,000 at Sheppards in Durrow

Few could have predicted Lizzo's stratospheric rise in 2019. Coming out of the Minneapolis scene, she has toiled for years with a couple of minor hits such as the cocky 'Batches and Cookies'.REVIEW: Heading to Lizzo in Dublin? This is what to expect

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 06, 2019

  • 1
  • 12
  • 27
  • 29
  • 30
  • 35
  • 9

Full Lotto draw results »