News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Olivier Giroud and Willy Caballero sign new deals at Chelsea

Olivier Giroud and Willy Caballero sign new deals at Chelsea
By Press Association
Wednesday, May 20, 2020 - 06:43 PM

Chelsea duo Olivier Giroud and Willy Caballero have both signed contract extensions which will keep them at Stamford Bridge next season.

Giroud’s existing deal had been due to expire at the end of the current, delayed campaign and he had been linked with a prospective move to Lazio.

But the 33-year-old, who scored Chelsea’s last goal prior to the pandemic in the 4-0 win over Everton in March, said he was delighted to confirm his future.

Giroud told Chelsea’s official website: “I am delighted to continue my journey and adventure at Chelsea.

“I can’t wait to get back to playing and enjoying competitive football with my team-mates.

“I’m looking forward to wearing the Chelsea shirt again, especially in front of our fans at a full Stamford Bridge, whenever it is safe to do so.”

Olivier Giroud scored Chelsea’s last goal prior to the pandemic (Adam Davy/PA)
Olivier Giroud scored Chelsea’s last goal prior to the pandemic (Adam Davy/PA)

Giroud joined Chelsea from Arsenal in January 2018 and has scored seven goals in 49 starts for the club.

Chelsea also exercised the option to extend Caballero’s contract by a further year until the end of the 2020-21 season.

Caballero told the club’s official site: “I am very happy to make this announcement. It is a privilege to be part of this Chelsea squad and the Chelsea family, at one of the most historic clubs in the Premier League.

“It is a difficult time for everyone right now so I feel blessed by this opportunity and truly appreciate it.

“I want to thank my team-mates for helping me to be my best and I want to thank the boss and the club for extending my contract.

“I’m sure they will continue to demand the maximum from me and I will compete with the same energy as always. I am very happy.”

Both Giroud and Caballero had made nine appearances this season prior to its enforced suspension.


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Olivier GiroudWilly CaballeroPremier LeagueChelsea

More in this Section

Gary Rogers concerned Ireland’s European participants will be left trailingGary Rogers concerned Ireland’s European participants will be left trailing

Brendan O'Brien: When Harry Bradshaw was undone by Lady Luck and the brilliance of Bobby LockeBrendan O'Brien: When Harry Bradshaw was undone by Lady Luck and the brilliance of Bobby Locke

Kieran Shannon: There will never be better than Jordan - 23 takeaways from The Last DanceKieran Shannon: There will never be better than Jordan - 23 takeaways from The Last Dance

Jurgen Klopp confident intensity will not drop in behind-closed-doors matchesJurgen Klopp confident intensity will not drop in behind-closed-doors matches


Lifestyle

The step was specially devised by the members of the National Folk Theatre along with their founder Director Fr. Pat Ahern in 1990 and has been celebrated in Irish dance circles around the world ever since.The National Folk Theatre of Ireland, Siamsa Tire celebrates blackbird dance step

Peter Dowdall has details on a key ingredient for a sustainable gardenSustainable gardening: How to make your own compost

This week’s bookcase includes reviews of Writers & Lovers by Lily King and Camino Winds by John Grisham.5 new books to read in lockdown

Marty Morrissey hangs out with the RNLI in Co Clare, and TG4 begins its series of online concerts in support of victims of domestic violence.Wednesday's TV highlights: Marty Morrissey, musicians' domestic violence fundraiser

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 16, 2020

  • 23
  • 28
  • 33
  • 34
  • 41
  • 45
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »