NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Oleksandr Zinchenko reassures Manchester City over ‘not so serious’ injury

Thursday, April 04, 2019 - 05:30 PM

Manchester City defender Oleksandr Zinchenko has reported the injury he suffered during Wednesday’s Premier League victory over Cardiff is not serious.

The Ukrainian, who has established himself as City’s first-choice left-back this season in the absence of injury victims Benjamin Mendy and Fabian Delph, limped off after 19 minutes at the Etihad Stadium.

After the 2-0 win, manager Pep Guardiola said the injury, which appeared to be a hamstring problem, “doesn’t look good”, giving him a selection concern for the remainder of quadruple-chasing City’s season.

But the 22-year-old posted on Instagram: “Good team performance and we have 6 more finals in Premier League! Thanks for your support and messages the injury is not so serious. Will come back stronger.”

City’s immediate concern is Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final against Brighton at Wembley. If Zinchenko is unavailable there could be a recall for Mendy, who has now recovered from the knee injury sustained in November but appears to have fallen out of favour.

Alternatively Danilo, who switched from the right flank against Cardiff, could again feature.

Delph remains sidelined with the injury that forced him to withdraw from the England squad last month.

“We’ll see the decision we will take for the FA Cup semi-final,” Guardiola said.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Over 600 children under age of four living in Ireland's asylum seeker system

Cardi B leads Billboard Music Award nominations

Dog dangling by lead from balcony rescued by police

Delaney's English counterpart earned £699,000

KEYWORDS

footballOleksandr ZinchenkoPep GuardiolaFA CupPremier LeagueMan City

More in this Section

Loftus-Cheek believes Chelsea must win remaining games to claim top four spot

Munster name team for final home game in Cork

Scott Brown and Steven Gerrard both charged by SFA following Old Firm derby

Ulster announce team for Pro14 Glasgow clash


Lifestyle

No time for a proper spring clean? Try these simple steps for a good refresh instead

9 things to remember if you want to eat pasta like an Italian

How to wear neon the grown-up way

Things to know before visiting Tokyo – according to chef Tim Anderson

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 03, 2019

    • 2
    • 11
    • 22
    • 23
    • 29
    • 45
    • 44

Full Lotto draw results »