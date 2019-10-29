News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer trusts Fred to fill Paul Pogba void

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer trusts Fred to fill Paul Pogba void
By Press Association
Tuesday, October 29, 2019 - 11:12 AM

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is confident Fred can continue to deputise for Paul Pogba, with the French midfielder expected to be out until December due to an ankle injury.

The World Cup winner has not played for his club since September 30 and, speaking after United’s 3-1 win at Norwich on Sunday, Solskjaer revealed it would likely be a minimum of around five weeks before the 26-year-old was back.

Solskjaer has backed Fred, who has started all three of United’s Premier League fixtures in Pogba’s absence, to enjoy a run in the first team, while Andreas Pereira is also an option.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects to be without Paul Pogba until December (Richard Sellers/PA)
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects to be without Paul Pogba until December (Richard Sellers/PA)

Speaking ahead of his side’s Carabao Cup clash with Chelsea on Wednesday, the Norwegian said: “Fred will probably take Paul’s position for a while now.

“That’s been brilliant for us, but Andreas has grown in the last few games. His energy and chasing and running… he’s a different sort of (player) but he can play also in the central positions.

“There’s no use talking about who’s not going to be here for a long, long time because he’s not going to come on the pitch and help us until he’s fit.

“Paul’s been brilliant and he is a creative midfielder that we need, but then it is up to the others to step up.”

Solskjaer believes Andreas Pereira could also fill Pogba’s role (Richard Sellers/PA)
Solskjaer believes Andreas Pereira could also fill Pogba’s role (Richard Sellers/PA)

United ran out 4-0 winners against Frank Lampard’s Chelsea on the opening day of the season, with Rashford on target twice while Anthony Martial and Daniel James were also on the scoresheet.

But Solskjaer does not expect his side to do the same on Wednesday.

“I think Frank has done a good job because the performance against us was good. The result was bad,” said Solskjaer.

“We held our hands up as well and said: ‘4-0? Yeah, flattering’. We were pegged back, they pressed us, but we scored two goals, the second and the third within a minute which decided the game for us, so we didn’t think we were 4-0 better than them but it’s going to be an interesting game.”

Chelsea have fared better in recent cup meetings between the two sides, however, winning two of the three played over the past three seasons, including the 2017-18 FA Cup final.

Solskjaer has used a number of young players this season, particularly in the Carabao Cup and Europa League, with 19-year-old defender Brandon Williams making his debut against Rochdale in the previous round, while fellow teenager Mason Greenwood found the net against the Sky Bet League One club.

Solskjaer hinted in his press conference that James Garner and Williams could be named in the squad for Wednesday’s clash.

More on this topic

Barcelona boss Valverde shrugs off criticism ahead of Real Valladolid clashBarcelona boss Valverde shrugs off criticism ahead of Real Valladolid clash

Clubs could seek increased use of VAR monitorsClubs could seek increased use of VAR monitors

Grace determined to beat the odds yet againGrace determined to beat the odds yet again

Winterburn: Emery must take captaincy off XhakaWinterburn: Emery must take captaincy off Xhaka


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

FredOle Gunnar SolskjaerPaul PogbaLeague CupMan UtdTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Barcelona boss Valverde shrugs off criticism ahead of Real Valladolid clashBarcelona boss Valverde shrugs off criticism ahead of Real Valladolid clash

Clubs could seek increased use of VAR monitorsClubs could seek increased use of VAR monitors

Rugby World Cup final is between the ‘two most powerful’ sides – MitchellRugby World Cup final is between the ‘two most powerful’ sides – Mitchell

Football rumours from the media: Bale on the move?Football rumours from the media: Bale on the move?


Lifestyle

She spent a year living in a car while trying to break into the music industry and is now the hottest ticket in showbusiness. Where did this creative powerhouse, who doesn’t conform to celebrity norms, come from, asks Suzanne Harrington.Sorry Beyonce, make way for a new queen - It’s Lizzo time

With a female 007 on the cards and women refereeing men’s professional soccer matches for the first time, 2019 could prove to be the tipping point year for gender equality.The female trailblazers breaking down barriers

As part of our Made in Munster series, we are talking to local firms devoted to helping individuals and families make the best of their finances, writes Gráinne McGuinness.Made in Munster: Three months, three steps to a financial reboot

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 26, 2019

  • 13
  • 20
  • 37
  • 38
  • 39
  • 47
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »