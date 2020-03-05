News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still sees United’s 1999 team as the benchmark for quality

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still sees United’s 1999 team as the benchmark for quality
By Press Association
Thursday, March 05, 2020 - 06:00 AM

Liverpool are running amok in the Premier League but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has yet to see a better English team than the treble-winning Manchester United side he was a part of in 1999.

Jurgen Klopp’s Champions League holders’ superb, dominant campaign had led to renewed debate over the best side to grace the game.

The swashbuckling Reds are certainly in the conversation but they will be unable to replicate the treble secured by Sir Alex Ferguson’s men in 1999 after bowing out of the FA Cup at Chelsea on Tuesday.

Huge crowds at Deansgate, Manchester, greeted United’s treble-winners in 1999 (PA)
Huge crowds at Deansgate, Manchester, greeted United’s treble-winners in 1999 (PA)

Solskjaer’s last-gasp effort sealed the Champions League on that fabled night and believes that side remains a cut above.

Asked if United’s 1999 squad remain the best he has seen in English football, he said with a laugh: “I think so”.

Ferguson was spotted at United’s Carrington training base ahead of Thursday’s FA Cup fifth-round trip to Derby and there was plenty of talk of the magnitude of the treble.

“The key to it? We had a very strong squad,” Solskjaer said

“We had a manager who knew when to pick who and I felt trusted in the FA Cup. The other lands, Yorkie (Dwight Yorke) and Coley (Andy Cole), played more in the league and Champions League.

You've got to take risks and you’ve got to gamble and you've got to be lucky and we had all of them

“You’ve got to take risks and you’ve got to gamble and you’ve got to be lucky and we had all of them.

“It was a remarkable season, absolutely incredible. But I think the competition is tougher now. There’s more top teams.”

Put to Solskjaer that United saw off a great Arsenal team whereas Liverpool have not had a serious competitor, Solskjaer said: “Well, we can’t say Liverpool have not had a competitor because the quality in the league is high.

“So, they have done great so far but of course, for me now, cup games as well, any given team can beat anyone. But it was us and Arsenal back then.”

More on this topic

Inter Miami: All you need to know about David Beckham’s MLS teamInter Miami: All you need to know about David Beckham’s MLS team

Odion Ighalo to dedicate every Manchester United goal to late sisterOdion Ighalo to dedicate every Manchester United goal to late sister

Man Utd academy will be a success when first team win titles – Nicky ButtMan Utd academy will be a success when first team win titles – Nicky Butt

Shaw determined to make a final with Man Utd after missing the last fourShaw determined to make a final with Man Utd after missing the last four

Man UtdOle Gunnar SolskjaerTOPIC: Manchester United FC

More in this Section

'Mako is not in self-isolation': England reveal Vunipola stood down over to coronavirus concerns in camp environment'Mako is not in self-isolation': England reveal Vunipola stood down over to coronavirus concerns in camp environment

Hearn ‘ready to conclude a deal’ for December fight between Joshua and FuryHearn ‘ready to conclude a deal’ for December fight between Joshua and Fury

Cork GAA and Páirc Uí Chaoimh boards join forces on three business rolesCork GAA and Páirc Uí Chaoimh boards join forces on three business roles

Matthew O’Callaghan inspires impressive Christians to Junior Cup finalMatthew O’Callaghan inspires impressive Christians to Junior Cup final


Lifestyle

It was only when we started to experience amazing Indian, Chinese, Japanese and Thai food in the wave of an expanding and diverse restaurant scene that rice started to become properly appreciated.The Currabinny Cooks: comforting rice dishes

SCULPTORS Often seem to have a love-hate relationship with the pieces they create.Cork artist OisIn Burke's exhibition to open in Waterford

Cork singer-songwriter John Blek launches his fifth album, The Embers, with a gig at Triskel Christchurch on Saturday. His song Salt in the Water was nominated for “International Folk Song of the Year” at the Folk Alliance International 2018 Awards and his previous record Thistle & Thorn reached number 1 in the Independent Irish album charts.A Question of Taste: John Blek

The Fontaines DC may be favourites for tonight’s Irish album of the year prize, but they’re up against a strong crop of other nominees, writes Eoghan O’SullivanMaking the right Choice: Irish artists vie for album of the year

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

  • 1
  • 7
  • 10
  • 12
  • 24
  • 34
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »