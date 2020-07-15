News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer steers clear of Financial Fair Play debate

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer steers clear of Financial Fair Play debate
By Press Association
Wednesday, July 15, 2020 - 11:03 AM

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was reluctant to be drawn into the conversation surrounding the lifting of Manchester City’s European ban.

City won an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport against their two-year exclusion from European competition on Monday, which had been imposed by UEFA for alleged Financial Fair Play breaches.

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho branded the CAS decision a “a disgrace” and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said Monday was not “a good day for football”, but Solskjaer was more withdrawn when asked about it.

Solskjaer would not get drawn into the conversation about Pep Guardiola’s club (Nick Potts/PA)
Solskjaer would not get drawn into the conversation about Pep Guardiola’s club (Nick Potts/PA)

“Well, I think other people can debate that and they want to debate that,” the United boss said. “I don’t think that’s my job.

“My job is to make sure that we focus on the next game and that we just do the right things.

“But with Financial Fair Play, it was brought into keep football and football clubs financially sustainable and I think that’s important and they also give us rules to adhere to.

“That’s what we’re focusing on and let other people discuss what’s right and wrong and what’s happened.”

Solskjaer started the press conference by praising Marcus Rashford, who became the youngest person to receive an honorary doctorate from The University of Manchester for his work campaigning against child poverty.

“We’re so proud of Marcus,” the United boss said. “I’ve said it a few times, but he’s a great person and great human being.

“He cares about so much more than himself and the work he’s done shows he cares so much more about others than himself.

“So, very proud of him and hopefully he’ll keep his personality for the rest of his life, just keep on being yourself.”

Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams were forced off against Southampton on Monday evening, but both could be involved at Selhurst Park.

Asked about their availability for Thursday’s trip to Crystal Palace, Solskjaer said: “Luke has got, well, a swollen ankle, so hopefully (he can be available).

“I’ll give him as much time as possible to recover. It was a twist on his ankle.

“Brandon cut up his eye there, so I don’t really know.

“We’ve not trained this morning. None of them trained yesterday, so they were both swollen. I’ll give them as much time as possible to get the swelling away.”

Luke Shaw was forced off during Monday’s match against his former club (Peter Powell/NMC Pool)
Luke Shaw was forced off during Monday’s match against his former club (Peter Powell/NMC Pool)

The United manager has named the starting line-up for fifth successive Premier League matches, but there are a few unnamed knocks to deal with.

“The team selection for Thursday is based on Thursday, not Sunday,” Solskjaer said when asked about the impact of the upcoming FA Cup semi-final against Wembley.

“Sunday is irrelevant, doesn’t come into my head at all, so just Thursday.

“We’ll see the injury situation. There was a couple of doubts before the Southampton one, but they all reported fit on the day.

“Hopefully we can give them time now, not having to leave players out because of injury.

“But, as you say, there might be one or two fresh legs coming in.”

More on this topic

Pep Guardiola says Manchester City deserve apology after overturning Euro banPep Guardiola says Manchester City deserve apology after overturning Euro ban

Reasons behind clearing Man City for next season's Champions League to be published in next few daysReasons behind clearing Man City for next season's Champions League to be published in next few days

Pep Guardiola not losing sleep over looming Champions League appeal decisionPep Guardiola not losing sleep over looming Champions League appeal decision

Kevin De Bruyne insists Manchester City still have plenty to play forKevin De Bruyne insists Manchester City still have plenty to play for


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

footballOle Gunnar SolskjaerPremier LeagueMan UtdTOPIC: Manchester City FC

More in this Section

‘It’s a disgrace’ – Jose Mourinho critical of decision to overturn Man City's Champions League ban‘It’s a disgrace’ – Jose Mourinho critical of decision to overturn Man City's Champions League ban

'Everything is in our hands': Nemanja Matic says Man United must stay positive'Everything is in our hands': Nemanja Matic says Man United must stay positive

‘It shows what people said wasn’t true’ – Pep Guardiola welcomes CAS ruling‘It shows what people said wasn’t true’ – Pep Guardiola welcomes CAS ruling

Roofed Semple Stadium could be 'the SkyDome of Ireland', says Tipperary GAA secretaryRoofed Semple Stadium could be 'the SkyDome of Ireland', says Tipperary GAA secretary


Lifestyle

Arsenal v Liverpool is the big game in the Premier League, while Cate Blanchett continues in her role as Mrs AmericaWednesday's TV highlights: Mrs America and live soccer action

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 11, 2020

  • 1
  • 6
  • 11
  • 15
  • 41
  • 44
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »