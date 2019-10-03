News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer happy with Manchester United’s draw against AZ Alkmaar

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer happy with Manchester United’s draw against AZ Alkmaar
By Press Association
Thursday, October 03, 2019 - 10:20 PM

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claimed to be “very pleased” with his players despite Manchester United’s winless away record stretching to a 10th match against AZ Alkmaar.

The wait for a first triumph on the road since March’s remarkable Champions League victory over Paris St Germain continued with a tepid Europa League display on ADO Den Haag’s plastic pitch.

The artificial surface and number of changes did not help United, but the lack of creativity, coherence and cutting edge was an even bigger issue as they rode their luck to secure a 0-0 draw against AZ.

Mason Greenwood saw a close-range effort blocked but the statistics showed that Solskjaer’s side failed to muster a shot on target, while their current winless streak on the road is their worst such run since going 11 without a victory in 1989.

United have taken four points from their two Europa League group games (Joe Giddens/PA)
United have taken four points from their two Europa League group games (Joe Giddens/PA)

Yet, despite all that, Solskjaer gave his side’s performance in Holland the thumbs up.

“It’s a good point away from home against good, difficult opponents, very difficult surface,” he said.

“They beat Feyenoord 3-0 away from home just now. We made many changes and I’m very pleased.

“Of course, it should’ve been a win – I am fed up of talking about penalties we should have had. Arsenal on Monday and now. That’s a penalty 101 times out of 100. You cannot make that decision wrong in football.”

Solskjaer was referring to a late challenge that left substitute Marcus Rashford on the deck – something he preferred to focus on rather than United’s dire away form.

“Handball is always a discussion,” he said. “But if you look at the Arsenal one we should have had on Monday that’s not even a discussion because you’ve got so much time to move your hand out of the way.

“The linesman today can look straight at the tackle on Marcus and he just wipes his foot off the floor, so that’s a bad decision.

“Unfortunately for us we didn’t get it, so there’s no point me complaining, which I don’t like doing. But there will come a point when these decisions will turn out our way. That’s always my positive belief.”

Pushed on United’s poor away form, Solskjaer added: “Today was the decision of the referee. It should have been a penalty. We could have been sat here smiling.

“Of course, there’s many games that we should have, could have won away from home. I don’t think that’s an issue.

“Today is a good away point and in the group if you get a point away, you win at home, you go through.”

It was a positive outlook on a frustrating night that was compounded by substitute Jesse Lingard being forced off with a hamstring complaint, just hours after being dropped by England.

“He tweaked his hamstring, so we didn’t feel he could risk it so hopefully it’s not too bad,” Solskjaer said.

One of the only positives in The Hague was the promising full debut of 19-year-old academy graduate Brandon Williams at left-back.

It's a good point away from home against good, difficult opponents, very difficult surface

“Today I’m pleased with the boys,” he said. “The debut of Brandon, fantastic.

“You can’t see any nerves. He’s so brave, courage to take the ball, go forward, great defending. Very pleased – big, big plus today.”

Meanwhile, AZ Alkmaar counterpart Arne Slot felt unlucky not to have won.

“It was a good performance,” he said. “It doesn’t matter what team they put out – they’re still a top Premier League side. That said, we had enough chances to maybe get a bit more.”

More on this topic

Gerrard rues absence of VAR after Rangers denied ‘blatant’ penaltyGerrard rues absence of VAR after Rangers denied ‘blatant’ penalty

Gabriel Martinelli impresses as Arsenal’s youngsters hammer Standard LiegeGabriel Martinelli impresses as Arsenal’s youngsters hammer Standard Liege

Willy Boly leaves it late as Wolves snatch victory in TurkeyWilly Boly leaves it late as Wolves snatch victory in Turkey

Manchester United’s woes on the road continue as they draw with AZ AlkmaarManchester United’s woes on the road continue as they draw with AZ Alkmaar


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

Ole Gunnar SolskjaerUEFA Europa LeagueAZMan UtdAZ vs Man UtdAFAS StadionTOPIC: Europa League

More in this Section

Paul Pogba not travelling with Manchester United following specialist advice over foot injuryPaul Pogba not travelling with Manchester United following specialist advice over foot injury

They haven’t scrummed against us yet – Jones lays down challenge to ArgentinaThey haven’t scrummed against us yet – Jones lays down challenge to Argentina

Fiji find their flair against GeorgiaFiji find their flair against Georgia

Wales are in a good place – but we know we can do better – McBrydeWales are in a good place – but we know we can do better – McBryde


Lifestyle

From gleaming metals and rich opulence, to unfussy, functional pieces, the dawn of a new decade has something for everyone, says Sam Wylie-Harris.7 of the hottest homeware and interior design trends for 2020

Every parent knows that discipline is one of the hardest parts of parenting. We want our children to grow up knowing right from wrong, but it can often be hard to know the best way to teach children to behave.Experts explain how to discipline kids without physical punishment

Audrey's been sorting out Cork people for ages.Ask Audrey: The old doll do get fierce frisky when I Skype her pretending to be Alf from Home and Away

Ireland’s rock-star puppet is on a nationwide tour. Bosco talks with Donal O’Keeffe about environmentalism, Brexit and Michael DBack in the box: Why Bosco is Ireland’s favourite five-year-old

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 02, 2019

  • 6
  • 10
  • 16
  • 23
  • 24
  • 37
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »