News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confident Man Utd are ready to pick up where they left off

By Press Association
Friday, June 05, 2020 - 07:45 PM

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confident Man Utd are ready to pick up where they left off

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been encouraged by the competitive edge and camaraderie in his Manchester United squad as they prepare for the resumption of the Premier League season.

United are due to face Tottenham away on June 19 in their first match since beating LASK 5-0 in the Europa League on March 12.

The victory in Austria stretched their unbeaten run to 11 matches and Solskjaer is confident they can continue where they left off.

“The first game is two weeks from today so we need to step up the training and get an edge to our game again,” Solskjaer told United’s official website.

“Everyone knows that we will have to be at our best, have to be focused (against Tottenham).

“We know it’s a big game for everyone. We had Chelsea when we started the league this season so I’m confident that our players can go into the Tottenham game with that mentality of going there to play a very good game of football.”

Everyone knows that we will have to be at our best, have to be focused (against Tottenham)

After their clash against former manager Jose Mourinho’s side, United welcome fellow European hopefuls Sheffield United to Old Trafford on June 24 before travelling to Brighton on June 30 – after an FA Cup quarter-final at Norwich on June 27.

It is a hectic period of fixtures, but Solskjaer believes his side are ready for the challenge.

“Training has been about recapping what we did well, tweaking maybe one or two things and looking at some new ideas, but hopefully we can see a lot of what we saw towards the end before the lockdown,” the Norwegian added.

“We’ve got games coming weekend, midweek, weekend for a spell so you have to focus on ourselves and not just on that one, first game.

Manchester United were in fine form before the season was suspended (Nick Potts/PA)
Manchester United were in fine form before the season was suspended (Nick Potts/PA)

“I think everyone can see over the last few months how the players have behaved and dealt with the situation and how we as a club have dealt with it. The players have kept themselves fit as well, which has been great.

“The weather was fantastic when they got going in small groups and gradually now, as we’ve got into contact training, you can see a little bit more of the edge but also the camaraderie and team bonding.

“That’s vital for me in a team. That’s one of the main things, that we are a team and the team goes before anything else.”

More on this topic

Juan Mata still finds it ‘surreal’ to play for Manchester UnitedJuan Mata still finds it ‘surreal’ to play for Manchester United

Police give Liverpool approval to complete title bid at AnfieldPolice give Liverpool approval to complete title bid at Anfield

Premier League TV schedule: Everton v Liverpool among games to be broadcast on Sky One in IrelandPremier League TV schedule: Everton v Liverpool among games to be broadcast on Sky One in Ireland

Liverpool’s title quest to resume on June 21 as new fixtures are releasedLiverpool’s title quest to resume on June 21 as new fixtures are released


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Ole Gunnar SolskjaerPremier LeagueMan UtdTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Amateur players must wait as IRFU outline return to rugby detailsAmateur players must wait as IRFU outline return to rugby details

Greyhound set to return a fortnight ahead of scheduleGreyhound set to return a fortnight ahead of schedule

Olympic hopefuls, footballers, and rugby pros given nod to return to trainingOlympic hopefuls, footballers, and rugby pros given nod to return to training

Police give Liverpool approval to complete title bid at AnfieldPolice give Liverpool approval to complete title bid at Anfield


Lifestyle

Eve Kelliher consults a Munster designer to find out what our future residences, offices and businesses will look likeHow pandemic life is transforming homes and workplaces

Nidge and co return for a repeat of a series that gripped the nation over its five seasons.Friday's TV Highlights: Love/Hate returns while Springwatch looks at rewilding

A family expert at the charity Action for Children advises how parents can maintain contact with kids after separation if there’s an access problem.My ex won’t let me see my child because I haven’t paid maintenance during lockdown. What can I do?

THREE years ago, when radio presenter Daniella Moyles announced that she was quitting, few could have guessed from her upbeat Instagram post the inner turmoil she’d been enduring.Daniella Moyles on how she beat anxiety

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 3, 2020

  • 20
  • 23
  • 26
  • 36
  • 43
  • 44
  • 5

Full Lotto draw results »