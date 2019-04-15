NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Manchester United can take inspiration from PSG comeback

Monday, April 15, 2019 - 05:54 PM

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Manchester United should be emboldened by their dramatic comeback against Paris St Germain as they look to overturn another deficit in Barcelona.

United were brushed aside 2-0 by PSG in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 encounter but bounced back in spectacular fashion with a 3-1 victory at the Parc des Princes last month.

They face a similarly uphill task in the return leg of their quarter-final after Barcelona triumphed 1-0 at Old Trafford.

But Solskjaer, while recognising the abilities of a side who have won four European Cups since 2006 and boast an enviable amount of attacking talent, was in a bullish mood ahead of the Nou Camp return following his side’s heroics in the last round.

The United manager said: “Of course that memory from PSG will help the players, as a team we know we can turn things round.

“Barca at the Nou Camp is a different prospect but the memory from that night will live with the players.

“It’s not that long ago and we’re one goal better off.”

- Press Association

