Old Firm gallery: A selection of past Celtic-Rangers showdowns in pictures

Steven Gerrard’s Rangers travel to Parkhead for the first Old Firm derby of the season where he will face his former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers.

Both sides come into the match with some momentum after qualifying for the Europa League group stages on Thursday, while Gerrard has yet to taste defeat in 12 matches as Gers boss.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at previous Old Firm clashes in pictures.

Rangers and Celtic fans will be hoping to take the bragging rights at the weekend (Jane Barlow/PA)

Rangers 3 Celtic 2, Centenary Scottish Cup final – May 5, 1973

Kenny Dalglish opened the scoring for Celtic but Rangers came back to secure victory (PA)

The Centenary Scottish Cup final of 1973 between Rangers and Celtic had it all: excitement, drama and an unlikely hero. More than 122,000 crammed into Hampden Park to see Celtic take the lead through Kenny Dalglish. Derek Parlane levelled and seconds into the second half Alfie Conn outstripped the Hoops defence to make it 2-1 for the Ibrox side. Celtic equalised with a George Connelly penalty but Gers defender Tom Forsyth, usually a stranger to the opposition penalty box, popped up to knock in the winner with his studs from inches out.

Celtic 4 Rangers 2, Scottish Premier League – May 21, 1979

Murdo MacLeod, centre, added a spectacular late goal to seal victory for 10-man Celtic (PA)

Celtic dramatically won the league title in their last game of the season against their Glasgow rivals, despite going a goal down and having a man sent off a few minutes after the break. Rangers, with games in hand, also had title aspirations which looked positive when Alex MacDonald gave them an early lead.

The home side were reduced to 10 men when Johnny Doyle was dismissed but goals from Roy Aitken and George McCluskey put Celtic ahead before Bobby Russell equalised. However, Ibrox defender Colin Jackson inadvertently headed the ball into his own net and Murdo MacLeod added a spectacular fourth in stoppage time.

Rangers 4 Celtic 4, Scottish Premier League – March 22, 1986

Ally McCoist scored plenty of goals past Celtic over the course of his Rangers career (Chris Bacon/PA)

The rain lashed down in Glasgow when Celtic visited Ibrox in 1986 but it could not dampen the afternoon’s fireworks, which started when the visitors took a two-goal lead through Mo Johnston and Brian McClair. Hoops defender Willie McStay was sent off after half an hour before Cammy Fraser made it 2-1. Tommy Burns scored Celtic’s third but three goals in an incredible 11-minute spell from the home side – Ally McCoist, Robert Fleck and Fraser again – had the Light Blues ahead. However, Murdo MacLeod levelled with a long-range drive for a share of the spoils.

Rangers 2 Celtic 2, Scottish Premier League – October 17, 1987

Rangers goalkeeper Chris Woods, right, and Celtic’s Frank McAvennie were both dismissed after this altercation in the controversial match at Ibrox (PA)

A frantic Old Firm derby saw three players sent off and a centre-back play 71 minutes in goal as nine-man Rangers clinched a last-gasp draw at Ibrox. Goalkeeper Chris Woods and Celtic forward Frank McAvennie clashed which saw them both dismissed, leading to defender Graham Roberts donning the gloves for Rangers. The Hoops led 2-0 at the break through Andy Walker and an own goal from England international Terry Butcher, who was also sent off in the second half, but the numerical disadvantage did not matter to Rangers as Ally McCoist and a 90th-minute leveller from Richard Gough earned the hosts a point. Rangers trio Woods, Butcher and Roberts and Celtic’s McAvennie were charged for breach of peace, where the former two were convicted and fined.

Rangers 1 Celtic 1, Scottish Premier League – March 17, 1996

Rangers and Celtic players observed a minute’s silence before their game at Ibrox (PA Photos)

Players observed a minute’s silence prior to the Old Firm derby at Ibrox to remember the 16 children and their teacher who died in the Dunblane school shooting earlier in the week. John Hughes earned Celtic a late point with a header three minutes from time after Alan McLaren gave Rangers the lead through a header of his own.

Celtic 6 Rangers 2, Scottish Premier League – August 27, 2000

Henrik Larsson celebrates after scoring the fifth goal for Celtic against Rangers (David Cheskin/PA)

Martin O’Neill’s first Old Firm game as Celtic boss could not have gone much better for the Northern Irishman as the Hoops crushed Rangers at Parkhead. The home side were ahead after less than a minute through Chris Sutton with Stiliyan Petrov and Paul Lambert making it 3-0 inside 11 minutes. Claudio Reyna pulled a goal back for the Ibrox side just before the break but early in the second half Henrik Larsson made it 4-1. Gers striker Billy Dodds converted a penalty to reduce the deficit but there was to be no comeback. Larsson, with a header, made it 5-2 and on the final whistle Sutton sealed his brace with a tap-in.

Rangers 5 Celtic 1, Scottish Premier League – November 26, 2000

Lorenzo Amoruso, right, celebrates his goal for Rangers with team-mate Barry Ferguson (Maurice McDonald/PA)

O’Neill’s first derby may have gone to plan but the second definitely went the way of Dick Advocaat’s side as Rangers made the most of the extra man at Ibrox. Barry Ferguson gave the hosts a 1-0 half-time lead, only for Henrik Larsson to level but the drama was about to unfold. Tore-Andre Flo restored Gers’ advantage on the hour-mark before Alan Thompson picked up his second yellow for the visitors. Ronald de Boer, Lorenzo Amoruso and Michael Mols then netted to complete the one-sided victory.

Celtic 2 Rangers 3, Scottish Cup final – May 4, 2002

Rangers boss Alex McLeish celebrates winning the Scottish Cup final against Celtic (David Cheskin/PA)

One of the great Old Firm Scottish Cup finals ended in victory for Rangers, thanks to a last-minute strike by Peter Lovenkrands. The Danish forward had already cancelled out John Hartson’s 19th-minute headed opener before a wonderful Barry Ferguson free-kick levelled up Bobo Balde’s close-range header midway through the second half. With the game heading for extra time, Lovenkrands got his head on a Neil McCann cross to take the trophy to Ibrox.

Celtic 1 Rangers 0, Scottish Cup fifth-round replay – March 2, 2011

El Hadji Diouf was one of three Rangers players to get sent off in the cup tie (Lynne Cameron/PA)

Celtic advanced to the quarter-finals of Scottish Cup in an ill-tempered fifth-round replay which saw three Rangers players dismissed. Steven Whittaker picked up his second caution after 36 minutes before Mark Wilson fired the Hoops into the lead just after the break. Centre-back Madjid Bougherra saw red after a foul on Kris Commons before El Hadji Diouf collected a second yellow card after the final whistle for dissent during a miserable trip to Parkhead.

Celtic 3 Rangers 0, Scottish Premiership – April 29, 2012

Celtic fans taunt Rangers fans (Lynne Cameron/PA)

Celtic proved themselves as worthy champions as they coasted past administration-hit Rangers in what was the last clash between the two sides for four years. Charlie Mulgrew was left unmarked to head the hosts in front, with Kris Commons doubling their advantage with a neat lob over Allan McGregor before Gary Hooper finished the rout from long range – much to the delight of the Hoop fans.

Celtic 5 Rangers 1, Scottish Premiership – September 10, 2016

Moussa Dembele became an instant Celtic hero with his hat-trick (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Celtic ran away as comfortable winners in the first Old Firm in four years, which was also new Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers’ debut in the derby. Moussa Dembele grabbed a brace but Joe Garner pulled one back before half-time. However, it was one-way traffic after that as Scott Sinclair made it 3-1 before Philippe Senderos picked up his second yellow for handball, with Dembele completing his hat-trick and Stuart Armstrong adding gloss to the scoreline.

Rangers 2 Celtic 3, Scottish Premiership – March 11, 2018

Odsonne Edouard celebrates in front of the Celtic fans at Ibrox (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Rangers twice took the lead in the clash at Ibrox but 10-man Celtic showed their champion strength to overcome their arch-rivals. Josh Windass and Daniel Candeias put Gers ahead but Tom Rogic and Moussa Dembele hit back to make it 2-2 at the break. Jozo Simunovic was dismissed for an elbow on Alfredo Morelos, but, despite being reduced to 10 men, Rodgers’ men came out on top thanks to a fine finish from Odsonne Edouard to all but wrap up their ninth successive league title.

- Press Association