NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Officials confident VAR ruling in Wembley semi-final was right

Wednesday, January 09, 2019 - 11:38 AM

Harry Kane’s controversial winner in Tottenham’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Chelsea at Wembley reignited the hot topic of the video assistant referee.

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino and Chelsea counterpart Maurizio Sarri were critical of its use after Kane was awarded and then netted a penalty to give the north Londoners a 1-0 lead heading into the second leg.

But Press Association Sport understands the Professional Game Match Officials Limited, the body responsible for match officials in English professional football, are confident the officials made the correct decision.

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is shown a yellow card by referee Michael Oliver during the Carabao Cup, semi final match at Wembley, London.

The drama unfolded just before the half hour when Kane was scythed down by Kepa Arrizabalaga inside the area.

Referee Michael Oliver consulted VAR, which ruled that the England striker was just onside and that he had been fouled.

Kane dispatched the subsequent penalty but the build-up to the spot-kick award was the main talking point.

Chelsea showed a screenshot of their own system, via a different camera angle, which indicated he was offside while Pochettino felt the decision had taken too long.

But it is understood the PGMOL has total faith in the official Hawk-Eye system and that Oliver and his assistants made the right call with the information and technology available.

The VAR system, which has been utilised in some FA Cup and Carabao Cup games this season, is set to launch in the Premier League next season.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Harry KaneVAR

Related Articles

Tottenham’s wait to move into their new stadium continues

Pochettino hits out at use of VAR after Spurs’ win over Chelsea

Harry Kane edges Spurs closer to the light

Kane penalty gives Spurs semi-final advantage – with a little help from VAR

More in this Section

Football rumours from the media

Pochettino hits out at use of VAR after Spurs’ win over Chelsea

Burton’s fighting spirit can count for a lot against Man City – Nigel Clough

Kane penalty gives Spurs semi-final advantage – with a little help from VAR


Lifestyle

Mindfulness for children: 3 easy exercises to try with your kids

7 things you always think when you get your airline meal

Bryan Cranston and Kevin Hart hope 'The Upside' kick-starts a debate about inclusion

Is fidelity old school as - it appears - open relationships become more common?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 05, 2019

    • 7
    • 10
    • 18
    • 26
    • 37
    • 40
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »