O’Dwyer settles the issue for Limerick

Saturday, August 10, 2019 - 01:03 AM

By John O'Shea

Cobh Wanderers 0 - 1 Limerick

This clash saw Limerick progress to the next round of the FAI Cup at the expense of a brave Cobh Wanderers effort.

Limerick, who last won the cup back in 1982, and reached the semi finals as recently as 2017, were given more than a few scares by their lower league opposition.

Wanderers, managed by former Cork City and Cobh Ramblers midfielder Darren Murphy, looked lively in the opening stages and went close through an effort by Nathan O’Connell, who later in the half would go close from a cleverly worked free kick routine.

The hosts were looking up for this, with Jason Abbott blasting an effort just off target on the half volley from outside the box.

It was Wanderers that were creating the more clear-cut chances at this stage. Cal Sheehy went close after getting on the end of a fine through ball by O’Connell. All in all, it was Wanderers that went in at half time much the happier.

Limerick went close moments into the second half, as Adam Foley fired inches wide on the turn, while Tomas O’Connor fired just off target from a corner kick.

But Wanderers continued to threaten, with George Keating having an effort blocked down.

The hosts had a golden chance on 70 minutes, when Limerick underhit a backpass. Sheehy intercepted and teed up George Keating, who blazed over in the box.

Despite being given more than a scare, it was Limerick that got what turned out to be the winner, when Edmond O’Dwyer found the bottom corner with a fine finish from a Karl O’Sullivan assist.

COBH WANDERERS: Power: Hastings, Stack, Meade, Tarrant Lowry, Abbott, O’Connell, Curran, Sheehy, Haines, Keating.

Subs: Gill for Meade (70), Lane for Haines (79), Griffin for Keating (83)

LIMERICK: Brady: Hughes, Williams, O’Connor, Fitzgerald, Darren Murphy, Madigan, O’Sullivan, Alan Murphy, Devitt, Hanlon

Subs: Foley for Hanlon (34), O’Dwyer for Madigan(62).

Referee: Andrew Mullally.

