O’Dea-r: Retiring defender sees red in final match

Saturday, May 18, 2019 - 02:45 PM

Retiring Dundee defender Darren O’Dea was left with a red face when his final match ended after just 19 minutes as he was sent off against St Mirren.

The former Celtic and Republic of Ireland centre-back was hoping to bow out on a high by leading his already-relegated Dark Blues side to one last win before the curtain comes down on the Ladbrokes Premiership season.

But O’Dea he got an unwanted farewell gift from referee Alan Muir midway the first half as he was shown a red card after a last-man foul on the Buddies’ Brad Lyons.

Dundee’s 16-year-old debutant Finlay Robertson lofted a chest-height pass to O’Dea, whose control let him down as he was forced to drag back Lyons before the Saints frontman sped through on goal.

The Irishman was at least treated to a standing ovation from the home support as he trudged down the tunnel.

- Press Association

