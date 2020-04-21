News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
October target for Ireland's Euro play-off

By Liam Mackey

Soccer Correspondent

Tuesday, April 21, 2020 - 06:11 PM

New Ireland manager Stephen Kenny could have as many as five games played before the trip to Bratislava.
UEFA are hoping that the Republic of Ireland’s Euro 2020 play-off semi-final away to Slovakia can be played in October.

The FAI’s interim CEO Gary Owens, who attended a teleconference meeting with UEFA today, has indicated that new Ireland manager Stephen Kenny could have as many as five games played before the trip to Bratislava.

In an FAI TV interview, Owens revealed: “There has been a slight move on that. Originally, we thought it may well be November but it now looks like the semi-final is the preferred option in October.

“They don’t want to have the semi-final and the final of the play-offs in the one month. It looks like the Nations League matches will be in September and October with the semi-final play-off in October and the final play-off in November.”

