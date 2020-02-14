News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

O’Connor punishes Benson error as Waterford make winning start

By Paul Buttner
Friday, February 14, 2020 - 09:49 PM

St Patrick’s Athletic 0 - 1 Waterford

Having won twice in Inchicore last year, Waterford made it a hat-trick of wins by the Camac as Kevin O’Connor punished St Patrick’s Athletic on their home patch.

Kevin O'Connor of Waterford celebrates after scoring at Richmond Park. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile
Kevin O'Connor of Waterford celebrates after scoring at Richmond Park. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

A Robbie Benson mistake early in the second half gifted Blues the only goal of the night.

Veteran keeper Brian Murphy then marked his return to the domestic game with two stunning saves to ensure Waterford went home with the three points on the opening night of the campaign.

Both starting XIs reflected the ample transfer movement at the respective clubs in the close season, St Pat’s featuring six new signings while Waterford started no fewer than nine.

A feisty, if fitful, opening to the game saw referee Sean Grant brandish yellow cards to Saints’ Jamie Lennon and Scott Allardice of Waterford inside seven minutes as the sides wasted little time in getting acquainted.

Shading the early exchanges, Blues forced the first corner of the game before skipper Michael O’Connor looped a header over the top from Kevin O’Connor’s right flank delivery to register the first chance 15 minutes in.

Soon after, a corner of their own at the other end brought St Pat’s’ first sight of goal.

Chief winter signing Benson drilled the ball back to the edge of the area for Jay McClelland to strike a powerful left-foot drive into a forest of bodies in the box with Waterford scrambling the loose ball clear.

With St Pat’s having got a foothold in the game, the visitors had another let off just past the half hour mark.

Martin Rennie laid off Brendan Clarke’s long clearance to Dean Clarke whose audacious 40-yard effort, though catching Murphy off his line, was just off target.

Rennie might then have done better when getting a clear shot on goal following Billy King’s work in from the left only to shoot weakly, straight at Murphy.

An unfortunate mistake brought the goal the game cried out for four minutes into the second half.

Benson’s under hit back pass was pounced on by Blues’ striker Matt Smith.

He took the ball round keeper Clarke to pull it back from the end line for Kevin O’Connor to fire low to the empty net.

Stung, St Pat’s almost hit back within a minute as Murphy was worked at his near post by Dean Clarke following skipper Ian Bermingham’s run and cross.

St Pat’s were then incensed when not awarded a penalty after Andre Burley appeared to drag Feely to the ground.

After Feely was booked for his protest, the defender met a corner from King with a header to bring a brilliant save from Murphy.

Bermingham headed over from King’s cross on 65 minutes as St Pat’s vigorously chased the game.

Ronan Hale had a header cleared off the line by Tyreke Wilson on 76 minutes as the home side’s frustration rose.

Fellow substitute Chris Forrester thought he’d found an equalise on 83 minutes only to see Murphy pull off another terrific save to tip the shot round a post.

St Patrick’s Athletic: B. Clarke; McNally, Feely, Desmond, Bermingham; D. Clarke (Doona, 79), Lennon (Hale, 67), Benson, King; McClelland (Forrester, 55); Rennie.

Waterford: Murphy; Bone, Burley, Odimayo, Wilson; Coote, Allardice, K. O’Connor, McCourt; M. O’Connor, Smith (Power, 79).

Referee: Sean Grant (Wexford)

Attendance: 2,807

A footballer’s life podcast: 1. Graham Cummins

More on this topic

Arteta: Next few weeks could dictate Arsenal’s bid for a European spotArteta: Next few weeks could dictate Arsenal’s bid for a European spot

Manchester City to fight European ban for breaking financial rulesManchester City to fight European ban for breaking financial rules

Cork City suffer Valentine’s night heartbreak as Kilduff seals Shels winCork City suffer Valentine’s night heartbreak as Kilduff seals Shels win

VAR in the spotlight again as Wolves are held by 10-man LeicesterVAR in the spotlight again as Wolves are held by 10-man Leicester

TOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Mayo and Waterford name Ladies Football teams for rearranged clashMayo and Waterford name Ladies Football teams for rearranged clash

Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes team unveil new carLewis Hamilton’s Mercedes team unveil new car

Celtics grind past Clippers in double overtimeCeltics grind past Clippers in double overtime

Deontay Wilder warned he will meet ‘the best Tyson Fury’Deontay Wilder warned he will meet ‘the best Tyson Fury’


Lifestyle

It’s never been easy to be a teenager – but to add to the standard adolescent angst, today’s young people are exposed to a huge amount of online pressure to look a certain, idealised way.Teenage body image: Eight ways to help improve your child’s self-esteem

We’re going dotty for polka dot skirts. Here are three ways to wear one.How to wear it: The polka dot skirt

The footwear label with a social conscience that piqued Megan Markle’s interest is going global, writes Paul McLauchlanThe new footwear label with the royal seal of approval

PETER Kelly, aka Franc, likes to surprise his wife Eadaoin on Valentine’s Day. The mystery drive will lead to either a beach or forest destination for a winter picnic. “We might go for dinner afterwards, to a hotel, or we might stay in some little country house or B&B, wherever the direction takes us,” says the Cork-based event designer and presenter of RTÉ’s Say Yes to the Dress.Long live love: Peter Kelly (aka Franc) on keeping the romance alive in his marriage

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 12, 2020

  • 2
  • 4
  • 10
  • 17
  • 20
  • 41
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »