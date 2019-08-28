News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Nuno: Wolves can look no further than Torino test

By Press Association
Wednesday, August 28, 2019 - 03:05 PM

Boss Nuno Espirito Santo has warned Wolves to forget about the Europa League group stage.

They host Torino in their play-off second leg on Thursday with the winners qualifying for the group stage.

Wolves hold a 3-2 lead after victory in Turin last week and with the Europa League draw made on Friday, Nuno is eager for his men to focus.

He said: “They look at the game of tomorrow, not further ahead, just think about tomorrow.

“It’s a new game, the result (in Torino) doesn’t mean anything. It starts from zero again and that’s how we approach it.

“We are really embracing all the games, we want to compete. They want to play, they want to raise their game, improve and play. This is what football is all about – to play.

“We want to play well against a very tough opponent. They have quality players. We need to take care, know there will be weaknesses or advantages for them. It’s a new game, play it.”

Nuno is expected to make some changes from Sunday’s last-gasp 1-1 Premier League draw with Burnley which maintained Wolves’ unbeaten start to the season.

Jesus Vallejo may return in defence while Ruben Vinagre, Leander Dendoncker and Adama Traore are options for the manager.

He said: “This is what we believe, the players know it’s a small squad and everyone has to prepare for their chance and their moment.

“All the players have been involved in all the games so far but the season is only just starting and we have a lot of things to improve on.”

- Press Association

Nuno Espirito Santo

