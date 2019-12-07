News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Nuno sets sights on January signings to boost Wolves squad

Nuno sets sights on January signings to boost Wolves squad
By Press Association
Saturday, December 07, 2019 - 01:55 PM

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo is eyeing January signings to boost his thin squad.

The manager wants to add more bodies to Molineux ahead of the second half of the season.

Wolves play their 29th game of the season when they travel to Brighton on Sunday.

They have reached the last 32 of the Europa League and Nuno has used just 19 players in the Premier League this term.

The work is already on the move, the decisions will come when they have to come, but it’s clear that we have to bring in players

He wants another centre-back, with doubts over Real Madrid loanee Jesus Vallejo’s future and Willy Boly out with a fractured leg.

Nuno said: “It’s not about being busy, it’s about anticipating what you need, and the work is already on the move, the decisions will come when they have to come, but it’s clear that we have to bring in players.”

Wolves are still challenging the top five despite their low numbers and are unbeaten in 10 games, their best run in the top flight since 1972.

Nuno has been nominated for Premier League Manager of the Month while Raul Jimenez is up for the players’ award.

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo will be hoping Raul Jimenez can find the net against Brighton, who have not conceded in their last four meetings with Wolves (Nick Potts/PA Images).
Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo will be hoping Raul Jimenez can find the net against Brighton, who have not conceded in their last four meetings with Wolves (Nick Potts/PA Images).

Brighton are coming off the back of a 2-1 win at crisis-hit Arsenal which ended a three-game losing run.

Wolves have failed to score against the Seagulls in their last four meetings and Nuno wants his players fully prepared.

He told a press conference: “We saw their game and we’re going to see it again, trying to get not only the game against Arsenal, but all the details we can give the players on Brighton.

“It’s a very good team, a good manager, and good players who play well.

“So, we have to analyse and figure out the best way to compete, knowing that it’s going to be challenging for us. They have their strengths, but they have weaknesses.”

More on this topic

Richarlison’s Ferguson-esque header helps Everton caretaker to winning startRicharlison’s Ferguson-esque header helps Everton caretaker to winning start

Brendan Rodgers hails Jamie Vardy as one of the best strikers in EuropeBrendan Rodgers hails Jamie Vardy as one of the best strikers in Europe

Ralph Hassenhuttl puts Southampton improvement down to rediscovering identityRalph Hassenhuttl puts Southampton improvement down to rediscovering identity

Club comparisons mean nothing on derby day – GuardiolaClub comparisons mean nothing on derby day – Guardiola

Nuno Espirito SantoPremier LeagueWolverhamptonTOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

Venue changed for Liverpool’s first match in Club World CupVenue changed for Liverpool’s first match in Club World Cup

Ralph Hassenhuttl puts Southampton improvement down to rediscovering identityRalph Hassenhuttl puts Southampton improvement down to rediscovering identity

Spurs down Kings in overtimeSpurs down Kings in overtime

Anthony Joshua ‘grateful for having a second opportunity’ against Andy Ruiz JrAnthony Joshua ‘grateful for having a second opportunity’ against Andy Ruiz Jr


Lifestyle

This Christmas remember that there is no such thing as cheap food.Buy local: Use your LOAF

As we wait, eager and giddy, a collective shudder of agitated ardor ripples through the theatre, like a Late, Late Toyshow audience when they KNOW Ryan’s going to give them another €150 voucher. Suddenly, a voice booms from the stage. Everyone erupts, whooping and cheering. And that was just for the safety announcement.Everyman's outstanding Jack and the Beanstalk ticks all panto boxes

Every band needs a Bez. In fact, there’s a case to be made that every workplace in the country could do with the Happy Mondays’ vibes man. Somebody to jump up with a pair of maracas and shake up the energy when things begin to flag.Happy Mondays create cheery Tuesday in Cork gig

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 04, 2019

  • 14
  • 16
  • 26
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »