Nuno reveals Traore missed Pyunik trip due to forgotten passport

By Press Association
Thursday, August 08, 2019 - 08:36 PM

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo revealed Adama Traore missed the comprehensive 4-0 win in the Europa League qualifying third round first leg against Pyunik because he forgot his passport.

The faux pas prevented the 23-year-old making the 6,370-mile round trip where his side moved a step closer to the group stages thanks to Matt Doherty’s opener, a double from Raul Jimenez and Ruben Neves’ late penalty.

Nuno revealed that his winger only brought an ID card with him to the airport.

“He had a problem with his passport…he didn’t know,” the Portuguese said in his press conference after the game, reported by the Express and Star.

“It’s impossible to travel with an ID card so he couldn’t travel with us. He’ll join us for the next game.”

Wolves did not miss Traore as they blitzed the Armenian side to put one foot into the play-off round against Torino or Shakhtyor.

The boss added: “It was good. They (Pyunik) started strong, pressing, high intensity, it was important to keep the shape and we managed well the game.

“We did a good performance.

“It’s been a totally different pre-season, we had a lot of trips all over the world but I’m pleased with the discipline and hard work of the boys, it’s amazing how they work, they train for themselves, they respect themselves and it’s about the team.

“I’m pleased with how clinical we’ve been. There are lots of aspects of the game we must look at, knowing the goal is the most important thing.

“Of course I’m happy, the (combinations) are good, I’m happy with some things and not so happy with other things. It’s a long process.”

The game kicked off just as the transfer window closed back home and there were no incomings or outgoings, which pleased Nuno.

He added: “One of the worries I had of the transfer window was about no one going out. So, that’s more important.”

