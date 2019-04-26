Nuno not chasing revenge as Wolves prepare to face Watford

Boss Nuno Espirito Santo insists Wolves cannot be blinded by revenge when they face Watford.

They travel to Vicarage Road on Saturday just under three weeks since blowing a 2-0 lead in their FA Cup semi-final against the Hornets to lose 3-2 after extra-time.

Watford skipper Troy Deeney also criticised Raul Jimenez’s goal celebration, where he wore a Mexican wrestling mask after putting Wolves 2-0 up in the second half.

But Nuno urged his side to forget about their FA Cup heartbreak to ensure they beat Watford.

“It’s a new game, a new challenge. That would be a mistake,” said Nuno, who has lost both games to Javi Gracia’s side this season.

“Revenge or payback situations can blind you and take away from your focus and attention.

“It’s just a new game, a new challenge. Our idea is always to go game by game. The past is the past.

“We work on that and motivate ourselves, prepare ourselves to compete.”

“We assess their strengths, weaknesses and prepare ourselves,” added Nuno.

“We know they’re a good team so it’ll be a tough challenge. It’s always the same.”

Wolves have no fresh injury worries and are expected to stick with the side which beat Arsenal 3-1 on Wednesday.

It was their first win since the Wembley defeat and Nuno has been impressed at how his squad have recovered from disappointments this season.

“We have to bounce back every time and we have been able to do so,” he said.

“Every time we have done that from bad moments – whether it’s the semi-final of the FA Cup or something else, we have had different runs and it’s all about that.

“It’s about knowing that to do it we have to give everything we have individually to perform well.

“This is the most important thing, I believe, to give everything you can do – one more effort, one more run. That’s what helps us bounce back from bad moments.

“Now we are not in a bad moment. We are in a good moment so we have to keep on enjoying the momentum.”

