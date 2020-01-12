Nuno: It’s obvious that Wolves need new signings

Boss Nuno Espirito Santo admits it is vital for Wolves to bring in new players.

They were held to a 1-1 draw by Newcastle on Saturday to extend their winless run to four games.

The club have allowed Patrick Cutrone to join Fiorentina while Jesus Vallejo will return to Real Madrid this month.

Willy Boly and Diogo Jota remain injured and Nuno – who has used just 19 players in the Premier League this season – realises the need for new signings.

“It’s obvious that we must bring players,” he said, with Wolves seventh in the table. “It was not the best game, it was difficult, not many spaces, but the final delivery should be better.

“We are working and hopefully things work out and we can solve it. We need solutions, we need more than specific positions, players that can bring us different situations, that can help us in these kind of games.

“I’m not happy because we didn’t perform like we all wish, like we expect and should do. I always want perfection and sometimes days like this happen.”

Nuno refused to blame tiredness for the draw, with Wolves needing Leander Dendoncker’s leveller to cancel out Miguel Almiron’s opener.

Martin Dubravka denied Raul Jimenez with a stunning first-half save and also stopped Pedro Neto’s late header.

Matty Longstaff cleared Matt Doherty’s close-range effort off the line just after the break – the closest Wolves came to winning.

Newcastle are now six points clear of the drop zone after ending a three-game winless run.

The point came at a price, though, with Paul Dummett and Dwight Gayle suffering hamstring injuries while Joelinton played on with a groin problem.

The trio are now likely to miss Tuesday’s FA Cup third-round replay with Rochdale, with 12 players now on the treatment table.

“I would think it’ll be a big impossibility they’ll be ready. Is anyone back? We’ll see what the under-18s have got,” said boss Steve Bruce.

“The resilience of the squad has always been there. They are a determined lot and a good lot to work with.

“They roll their sleeves up and a have a go. Yes, we lack a bit of quality and pace and power in certain areas, but you can’t fault the way they go about their work.”