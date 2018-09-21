Nuno honoured by Mourinho praise ahead of showdown with Manchester United

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo is honoured by the praise given to him by former manager Jose Mourinho, who he has described as “a big inspiration” ahead of his side’s trip to Old Trafford.

In his pre-match press conference today, United boss Mourinho said Nuno had earned the right to manage in the Premier League, after winning the Sky Bet Championship title with Wolves last season.

Nuno was the reserve goalkeeper at Porto under Mourinho between 2002-04, when the Portuguese club won a host of titles including the Champions League, and the two men will be reunited when Wolves play United on Saturday.

During his own press conference, Nuno responded to Mourinho’s praise, saying: “Jose Mourinho was my manager for two years – what we achieved for Porto will be in our memories forever.

“It’s an honour that he speaks about me, but it’s not about me it’s about Wolves against Manchester United. Tomorrow what we’ll see is two good teams of football trying to achieve the best result possible.

“To all the players that were in the squad in 2003-04, when we won everything, he was a big inspiration. It will stay in our memories forever.

“But since then things change, you go on with your career personally – he was a big inspiration for me personally and I have great memories of those days.”

United endured a difficult start to the season, losing two of their first three Premier League matches, including a heavy 3-0 home defeat to Tottenham. Since then though, Mourinho’s side have won their last three games in all competitions.

Nuno scoffed at the suggestion that it could be a good time to face United, saying: “It is not good or bad time, it is just time.

“I think the last results of Man United show the quality they have. Two victories in the Premier League, a victory in the Champions League, it is a good team. Fantastic players, fantastic manager. We go there and compete like we always do.”

Wolves are likely to be unchanged for a sixth consecutive Premier League game at Old Trafford.

Nuno has resisted making alterations to his starting line up so far this season, with club-record signing Adama Traore being used as an impact substitute since his £18million arrival last month.

Portuguese winger Ivan Cavaleiro is expected to be Wolves’ only absentee as he continues his recovery from a back injury.

- Press Association