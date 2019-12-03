News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Nuno Espirito Santo unhappy with Wolves’ ‘absurd’ December schedule

Nuno Espirito Santo unhappy with Wolves’ ‘absurd’ December schedule
By Press Association
Tuesday, December 03, 2019 - 03:00 PM

Boss Nuno Espirito Santo has branded Wolves’ December schedule “absurd” as he hit out at the decision makers.

The manager is unhappy with the Football Association and Premier League.

Wolves play eight games this month, including their final Europa League Group K match against Besiktas next week.

They host West Ham on Wednesday and also face Manchester City and Liverpool in less than 48 hours after Christmas.

Nuno said: “It’s crazy, this schedule doesn’t make sense. In our case we are the team who has more competitions already and we are going to play with 45 hours between games, it’s absurd.

“It’s one of the issues every time we have a meeting with the FA, we try to make them understand what it means to the players.

“It’s not human, the amount of games we have, if we increase that with international players it becomes really tough. We expect the FA (and Premier League) to attend to in the future and try to find a solution.

“I don’t see it (any understanding from the bodies), we are a team who have had a lot of competitions and the gap between games is not being respectful.

“If someone can come and say ‘look, this is the reason’, I will try to understand but at the moment it doesn’t make sense.”

Wolves are sixth in the top flight after Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Sheffield United.

Nuno was linked with the Arsenal job last week, with Unai Emery sacked on Friday.

The Gunners’ interest has reportedly cooled but Nuno remained calm over his own future at Molineux, where he has a contract until 2021.

“I still have a contract, for me it’s more important that I focus on what I have to do today,” he said.

“I’m focused on tomorrow’s game, it’s the most important moment. West Ham is our present.

“We are day-by-day, me, I live hour-by-hour. I know what I have to do next and I still have a lot of work to do.”

Ryan Bennett (groin) remains a doubt and Morgan Gibbs-White (back) is out but Romain Saiss is back from suspension.

More on this topic

Ireland Under-17s learn opponents for Elite Round European qualifiersIreland Under-17s learn opponents for Elite Round European qualifiers

Frank Lampard: Chelsea will find out transfer ban decision very soonFrank Lampard: Chelsea will find out transfer ban decision very soon

Mourinho coy on future of key Spurs trioMourinho coy on future of key Spurs trio

Premier League clubs to learn mid-season break fate in DecemberPremier League clubs to learn mid-season break fate in December

Nuno Espirito SantoPremier LeagueWolverhamptonTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer not scared of the sack despite Man Utd’s strugglesOle Gunnar Solskjaer not scared of the sack despite Man Utd’s struggles

GAA coaching from those who know best: A brainstorming session with football's sharpest mindsGAA coaching from those who know best: A brainstorming session with football's sharpest minds

GAA coaching from those who know best: A brainstorming session with football's sharpest mindsGAA coaching from those who know best: A brainstorming session with football's sharpest minds

Aleksander Ceferin insists UEFA is ‘trying’ in fight against racismAleksander Ceferin insists UEFA is ‘trying’ in fight against racism


Lifestyle

A dermatologist explains how to keep your pout looking perfect whatever the weather.Five ways to keep your lips healthy in winter

THIS CHRISTMAS remember that there is no such thing as cheap food, says Clodagh Finn.Protect the planet by buying local this Christmas

Winter blossoms' dazzling effect on your garden has to be seen to be believed, writes Peter Dowdall.The scent of the garden this winter season

Luke Rix-Standing reveals how to stay warm and save money.10 simple hacks to help you winterproof your home

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 30, 2019

  • 6
  • 7
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 46
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »