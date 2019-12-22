News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Nuno Espirito Santo not concerned with Premier League table

By Press Association
Sunday, December 22, 2019 - 12:47 PM

Nuno Espirito Santo insisted he never thinks about Wolves being in the top four after his side’s comeback 2-1 victory at Norwich.

Todd Cantwell had struck in the first half for Norwich, before Wolves rallied in the second half, and their stirring comeback was completed by Raul Jimenez’s late winner following Romain Saiss’ headed equaliser.

The result sees Wolves move into sixth place in the table, just one point behind Sheffield United in fifth.

When asked whether the top four was in his mind, however, Nuno replied: “No, never.

“Never, we don’t compete for the table, we compete to perform. We judge ourselves by how we do things.

“Today in the first half, we did very bad, in the second half, we did very good. This is the standard.

“Game by game, since the beginning, it’s always the same: don’t look at the table, stay humble, no matter what success you have, keep on working, keep on improving.

“Things will naturally come where you want because you prepare yourself how to compete.”

Norwich boss Daniel Farke believes the Canaries have deserved more from their performances in the last two matches, despite having just one point from their last three.

They have also had the lead in five out of the last six Premier League games, but have only taken five points from a possible 18.

Farke refused to be drawn into criticism for their performance against Wolves, and said: “Performance-wise, I can’t accuse my players, we left our hearts out on the pitch today.

“There was a brilliant performance. Yes, ok, we didn’t use our chances in order to win this game.

“Of course, when we (look at) the league table, it’s hard to accept we are a few points away from the position we want to be in, but (we have) to stay mentally strong, just concentrate on what we can influence, and that’s the performance on the pitch and if we go on with these performances, I’m pretty sure we’ll win many points during this season.”

