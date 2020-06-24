News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Nuno delighted with ‘special player’ Raul Jimenez

Nuno delighted with ‘special player’ Raul Jimenez
By Press Association
Wednesday, June 24, 2020 - 09:39 PM

Boss Nuno Espirito Santo praised “special” striker Raul Jimenez after the forward maintained Wolves’ Champions League charge.

The Mexico international’s second-half header secured a 1-0 victory over Bournemouth at Molineux.

Wolves are sixth, just two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea who now have a game in hand, and they travel to Stamford Bridge on the final day of the season.

Jimenez’s 15 league goals is also the most by a Wolves player in the top flight since John Richards scored 17 in 1975-76, leaving Nuno impressed.

The Wolves boss said: “He has been working very hard and he is a special player. His motivation is to improve, he has broken the club record (most goals in a Premier League season) and he is challenging himself again and again every day.

“He has improved in a lot of things, I cannot be specific with one, but if you asked me the other way around there is also a lot of room to improve. He can be better.”

Nuno joked that he would talk to the striker after Jimenez said the club should dream big following two straight wins after the restart.

Raul Jimenez was praised by his manager (Mike Egerton/PA)
Raul Jimenez was praised by his manager (Mike Egerton/PA)

He added: “Our players think, they get excited after a game. I’ll put him in his place.”

Despite Wolves’ excellent form – they have lost just twice in the Premier League in 2020 – Nuno still refused to be drawn on their Champions League hopes.

“We have two days to prepare for Aston Villa, let’s rest well and prepare for the next game, that’s the only thing in our minds now,” he said.

“We are in the middle of a pandemic, we have been through three months, like everyone, with difficulties.”

In a game of few chances, Jimenez and Adama Traore combined for the 10th time this season to seal victory on the hour.

Traore swung in a cross from the right and Jimenez rose about Jack Stacey and Steve Cook to power in a header from six yards.

Pedro Neto should have made it 2-0 in stoppage time after an excellent run but fired wide.

Bournemouth never looked like recovering after going behind and are now without top scorer Callum Wilson for their next two games against Newcastle and Manchester United after he was booked for the 10th time this season.

They remain in the drop zone on goal difference.

Callum Wilson was booked for the 10th time this season (Mike Egerton/NMC Pool/PA)
Callum Wilson was booked for the 10th time this season (Mike Egerton/NMC Pool/PA)

Boss Eddie Howe said: “It’s very tight, it will go possibly down to the wire. We have to realise, although we are in a difficult moment, nothing is lost. We still have a chance to define our destiny.

“I’m frustrated because we gave everything to the game. We started well, the first half was pretty good. The second half they put us under more pressure and the goal is out of nothing.

“It was a carbon copy of their goal at West Ham, which is disappointing. You’re not going to stop every cross but we should have defended the cross better.

“We’re not creating enough, nowhere near enough. That’s the thing which will hurt us more. We have good technical players but it didn’t show. We were wasteful with the ball and ultimately I think that has cost us the game.”

READ MORE

Raul Jimenez winner keeps Wolves in Champions League hunt

More on this topic

Liverpool ease past Palace to move a step closer to Premier League titleLiverpool ease past Palace to move a step closer to Premier League title

Daniel Farke feels only a ‘big miracle’ can save NorwichDaniel Farke feels only a ‘big miracle’ can save Norwich

Solskjaer hails hat-trick hero Anthony Martial as Manchester United march onSolskjaer hails hat-trick hero Anthony Martial as Manchester United march on

Michael Keane goal gives Everton victory at relegation-threatened NorwichMichael Keane goal gives Everton victory at relegation-threatened Norwich


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Eddie HoweNuno Espirito SantoRaul JimenezPremier LeagueAFC BournemouthWolverhamptonWolverhampton vs AFC BournemouthTOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

Man Utd to display ‘football is nothing without fans’ banner at Old TraffordMan Utd to display ‘football is nothing without fans’ banner at Old Trafford

Harry Kane says he is near to peak fitness after marking landmark game with goalHarry Kane says he is near to peak fitness after marking landmark game with goal

Harry Kane back on goal trail as Tottenham worsen West Ham’s relegation fearsHarry Kane back on goal trail as Tottenham worsen West Ham’s relegation fears

Willian and Pedro extend contracts at ChelseaWillian and Pedro extend contracts at Chelsea


Lifestyle

Peter McGuire looks at Global Pride celebrations during June, particularly some online highlights planned for Saturday, June 27Global Pride: A celebration of LGBTIQ rights and protections  around the world

Born with cystic fibrosis, Rob Law lost his sister to the disease, was told he’d die young and never have kids and had his business idea dismissed as worthless on Dragon’s Den. Having just launched his memoir, he tells Helen O’Callaghan about defying the odds, following his passion and keeping fighting when the experts were telling him to quit.Rob Law: How I defied the doctors - and Dragon's Den

The popstar has spoken out about how she feels less groggy without alcohol.Miley Cyrus: What can six months of sobriety do to your body?

Caroline Delaney has advice on how to turn that ‘yarden’ into the garden of your dreams.How to make the most of small and urban spaces

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 24, 2020

  • 5
  • 6
  • 15
  • 32
  • 39
  • 47
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »