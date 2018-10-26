Nuno challenges his Wolves players to prove they deserve a starting place

Wolves’ fringe players have been told by Nuno Espirito Santo to show him they deserve a starting place by impressing him in training, rather than stating their case in the manager’s office.

Nuno has named the same team for all nine Premier League games so far this season but there is a feeling he might make changes for the first time at Brighton on Saturday following last weekend’s home defeat to Watford.

The likes of club record signing Adama Traore, Ivan Cavaleiro, and Ruben Vinagre are among those players pushing for places.

Nuno said: “Let’s see, we have to make a decision. Every player worked very well this week, we expect a good squad and a strong XI.

“There is no point coming to the office, we speak on the pitch every day. The best thing when you have to make a statement do it in a session, and especially when you come off the bench.

“Many of our matches have been decided by substitutes – bringing lots of energy.”

Nuno, who has a full squad available for the trip to the AMEX Stadium, said there were no excuses for the defeat to Watford and he expects a reaction from his players on Saturday.

“It was not a good game. Of course, no excuses. We didn’t play good, and it is finished,” he said.

“I expect a good reaction I think, as ever. Every time after a bad result and a bad performance, we have to bounce back first of all then worry about our tasks, the game plan. The performance is everything.

“I think we have to perform better than we did last season. I think that’s the right mentality to have. We have to improve, realising what we did wrong and work on the training pitch.”

- Press Association