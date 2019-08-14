News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Nuno calls for focus as Wolves look to wrap up Europa League tie

By Press Association
Wednesday, August 14, 2019 - 02:32 PM

Boss Nuno Espirito Santo has dismissed fears Wolves will be complacent against FC Pyunik in the Europa League.

The Armenian side come to Molineux on Thursday trailing 4-0 from the first leg of their third round qualifying tie.

Wolves host Manchester United in the Premier League on Monday but Nuno insisted his men will not switch off against Pyunik.

He said: “We don’t have the same interpretation, it’s a new game 0-0 – let’s start to play.

“They will come with all the ambition and we have to be focused and give a good performance at Molineux.

“They started very strong in the first game, we handled them OK and the moment we scored we started controlling the game. We managed it until the end but Thursday is a new one.”

The winners are likely to play Torino in the final play-off to reach the group stage. The Italian side are 5-0 up from their first leg against FC Shakhtyor of Belarus.

Nuno remained tight lipped over his selection but is expected to make changes ahead of their first home match of the season against United next week.

Real Madrid loanee Jesus Vallejo could make his debut while Adama Traore is available after missing the trip to Armenia last week because he forgot his passport.

Patrick Cutrone is also in line for a full debut after two substitute appearances since his move from AC Milan.

The £16million striker came off the bench against Pyunik last week and in Sunday’s 0-0 Premier League draw at Leicester.

Nuno said: “We have to make a decision to prepare the starting XI but having all the squad available gives us options and solutions we have for the game.

“It’s a challenge and new reality, we want to embrace it and really give it a go.”

- Press Association

